Cash for Kids announces £1mn Cost of Living fund
Cash for Kids, Bauer Media’s charity network, has today announced that £1million will be made available to the most vulnerable families in the UK to help with the cost-of-living crisis.
The cash will be given to families via the charity’s Emergency Appeal, which was first established in March 2020 at the start of the Covid pandemic. To date the appeal has raised nearly £7.5million (£7,457,770) for disadvantaged children in communities across the UK. This new round of funding will target families in financial crisis, allowing them to apply for Cost of Living Grants of £50 per child which can be used for those basic essentials – food, heating and clothes.
Service providers who support vulnerable children, including schools, social services, health professionals and charities, can submit an application form to their local Cash for Kids office on behalf of the families they work with.
Cash for Kids supports vulnerable young people through a number of initiatives throughout the year driven by Bauer brands including the Hits Radio Network, Absolute Radio, Magic Radio, Take a Break, That’s Life, Grazia, Closer and Total TV Guide.
These campaigns included ‘Mission Christmas 2022’ which recently announced that it had raised £14.1million. In total for 2022 the charity is forecast to have raised over £20million.
Sally Aitchison MBE, MD of Cash for Kids said:
“This year looks set to be another challenging one for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged families in our society who, in such a short space of time, have been hugely impacted – first by the pandemic and now with the cost of living crisis.
“We know that our Cost of Living Grants will come as a lifeline to some who are facing a stark choice between heating and eating as the financial crisis continues to bite.
“We see and support these families every day and that’s why we wanted to announce something positive for them. And thanks to the incredible generosity of the British public, that’s just what we are able to do with news of this £1million fund today. We know what a huge difference it will make to families across the UK.”
