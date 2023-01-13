History of the charity shop to feature on BBC’s Celebrity Mastermind

The history of the charity shop will be a specialist subject on this Saturday’s BBC Celebrity Mastermind, it has been announced.

The episode will see Wayne Hemingway quizzed on the topic by Clive Myrie, alongside other famous faces, actor Victoria Smurfit, comedian Ria Lina and The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley who will be answering questions on The Breakfast Club, Rosalind Franklin and The Office. Celebrity Mastermind sees donations raised for participants’ favourite charities.

The episode will be aired this Saturday, 14 January at 17.35pm on BBC One.

Wayne Hemingway is a known charity shop fan, with his latest project Charity Super.Mkt set to launch at London’s Brent Cross at the end of this month. Together, Hemingway and Maria Chenoweth are bringing charities under one roof with the initiative to raise funds by selling second-hand clothing.

Opening on 27 January, Charity Super.Mkt will be open for four weeks until the last Saturday in February, with the site an ex-Top Shop unit, located opposite Apple and next to John Lewis. The Brent Cross site lists the charities involved as: TRAID, Havens Hospice, Barnardo’s, Shelter, Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie, Age UK, Emmaus, and SCT.

According to the Charity Retail Association, charity shops first appeared in the UK in the 1800s, and have been a popular staple of British high streets since World War Two, with more than 11,000 shops now operating across the UK.