Currys raises over £70k for Digital Poverty Alliance – & other partnership news

Here’s our latest round up of corporate partnerships, including news on how Currys has raised over £70,000 to help tackle digital poverty, Investec’s new partnership with FareShare and The Felix Project, and CIMSPA’s aim to raise £100k for Youth Sport Club through an event.

Digital Poverty Alliance & Currys raise over £70K to tackle digital poverty

Over the festive period, a national fundraising campaign from the Digital Poverty Alliance and Currys helped to raise over £70,000 in donations to tackle digital poverty. The campaign educated the public about the scale of the digital poverty issue, with a call to action to donate to the Digital Poverty Alliance to ‘light up futures’. The retailer and its customers also contributed to the DPA via sales of colleague-designed Christmas gift cards, matched donations made in-store made via Pennies and a fundraising festive drill rap video, ‘Merry Techmas’. Through Currys’ partnership with Pennies, since May customer donations in UK stores have funded the brand’s Tech4Families scheme with the Digital Poverty Alliance. To date, Currys has raised more than £180,000 for the DPA which has sent 300 laptops to families in need. Currys’ aim is to fund £300,000 of technology products and connectivity services by the end of the current financial year.

Investec to partner with food charities

Investec will be partnering with two UK charities focused on combating food waste and feeding people facing food insecurity: FareShare and The Felix Project. FareShare and The Felix Project will receive funding to provide one million meals around the UK to their network of charities across the UK and London. In total FareShare and the Felix Project support nearly 9,500 charities and community groups. In addition to financial support, Investec is encouraging staff to take two days’ paid volunteering leave to help at depots operated by the charities across the UK.

Dementia UK & Leeds Building Society partner on clinics

Dementia UK, in partnership with Leeds Building Society, is launching free face-to-face ‘Closer to Home’ clinics to support individuals and families living with dementia across the UK. The clinics will be held in different Leeds Building Society branch locations over the coming months, bringing support to those impacted by dementia through the charity’s specialist dementia nurses, known as Admiral Nurses. In April 2020, Dementia UK and Leeds Building Society announced a four-year partnership to raise £500,000 to help over 2,500 families living with dementia across the UK. As part of this partnership, the ‘Closer to Home’ project was also launched in June 2021, to improve access to dementia care and support. Through fundraising by the Society, colleagues and members, the target of £500,000 has been reached, and between June 2021 and November 2022, over 3,200 families were helped through ‘Closer to Home’ virtual clinics, held over the phone or video call. The face-to-face clinics will now allow more families to access the services.

Hogan Lovells offers London’s Air Ambulance pro bono legal advice

Global law firm Hogan Lovells has again partnered with London’s Air Ambulance to offer pro bono legal advice as the charity seeks to replace its two helicopters. To support this mission, Hogan Lovells has led the work on the contract negotiations for the new helicopters, as well as supporting London’s Air Ambulance’s project board with legal advice through the project London’s Air Ambulance Charity has launched its fundraising campaign, Up Against Time, which seeks to raise £15 million by 2024. As part of this year’s appeal, the charity also produced a film demonstrating its vital work in saving lives across the capital.

Ecosia donates to campaign to save ancient woodland

Ecosia is giving £10,000 to support a community campaign to save ancient woodlands in South East London. Gorne Wood in Brockley, Lewisham, is the closest designated ancient woodland to the City of London. A community campaign has been launched to buy the land, led by the Fourth Reserve charity which manages a connecting woodland to Gorne Wood as a nature reserve. The community needs to raise £100,000 by the end of January 2023 to afford to buy back the ancient woodland before its designation as an Asset of Community Value expires.

Sales of wagamama Veganuary dish provide meals for low-income families

wagamama has launched a Veganuary dish, through which it aims to donate one million meals to low-income families. The dish is part of a partnership with The Bread and Butter Thing, which will also involve projects in wagamama’s restaurants and out in the community. wagamama has already supplied food and bespoke recipes cards to The Bread And Butter Thing and a £25,000 wagamama donation will pay for forty one truck journeys with each able to carry 426 tonnes of food with each tonne equating to 2380 meals – a grand total of just over a million meals. Teaming up to champion The Bread and Butter Thing’s Warm Hub initiative, wagamama will also be providing warm and inclusive community spaces in selected restaurants – offering free sides to families facing difficult choices between heating and eating, while team members are volunteering with local projects and chefs are providing demos and advise on how to cook nourishing and affordable meals.

Ben Nevis

CIMSPA event aims to raise £100k for Youth Sport Club

The Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA) is organising a three-day event in June to raise £100,000 for the Youth Sport Trust. At least 24 members of the CIMSPA team will climb the three highest peaks in the UK while symbolically carrying the weight of a child between the ages of 5 and 16. The aim of the event is to draw attention to the growing issue of unequal access to sports and physical activity in the UK, which disproportionately affects children living in low-income areas and those from Black, Asian, and minority ethnic backgrounds. The funds raised will go towards supporting programmes in up to 40 schools across the UK and benefiting up to 800 disadvantaged children.