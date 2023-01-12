British Tinnitus Association relaunches as Tinnitus UK

As of 10 January, the British Tinnitus Association is now Tinnitus UK with a new name, new website and new chatbot – aimed at tackling the growing number of people developing the condition.

The charity had held the same name since launch in 1979. It received a major digital grant to improve its digital resources to further help those with tinnitus, using this to create a new and improved website, an enhanced web chat and a tinnitus chatbot.

Tinnitus UK‘s chatbot is free and will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and will guide people with tinnitus to relevant resources each time they visit the website.

We are so excited to tell you that we are now Tinnitus UK! Take a look at our new name, new identity, new website and new chatbot… https://t.co/cLP0GmHKDz pic.twitter.com/TqfVeywbmh — Tinnitus UK (@BritishTinnitus) January 10, 2023

Alongside the new name, a refreshed visual identity has been developed, which features clear bright colours and a soundwave graphic.

Deanne Thomas, CEO of Tinnitus UK said:

“This new name puts tinnitus first, because taking on tinnitus is the main reason we’re here, and we want everyone to know that. Becoming Tinnitus UK will help us reach more people with tinnitus, be more visible and raise more awareness of this condition which can have a significant impact on people’s quality of life. “Our new website makes it easier for people to navigate, to engage with Tinnitus UK and to find areas of support that suits them. The chatbot means that we can help people no matter what time of day it is – as we know tinnitus can spike at night. Our website integrates with our new CRM (client relationship management) system, which will help us to connect with more people with tinnitus than ever before!”