BHF London to Brighton Bike Ride returns – & other charity fundraising events

With the BHF announcing that its London to Brighton Bike Ride is back this September – and once again open to other charities, here’s more news on this as well as on other upcoming fundraising events. The round up includes details of any registration fees charged, minimum sponsorships asks, and fundraising incentives.

BHF London to Brighton Bike Ride

21 charity partners will be taking part in the BHF London to Brighton Bike Ride in 2023. It follows 2022’s trial, which saw 17 charities take part including NSPCC, Mind, Alzheimer’s Society and WWF UK. London to Brighton is back for its 46th year on Sunday 18 June. The event will see around 10,000 cyclists set off from Clapham Common taking on the 54-mile route, through Surrey and Sussex before crossing the finish line on the Brighton seafront. Participants will have the option to choose to ride for the BHF or one of our 21 charity partners; UNHCR, WWF, Action Medical Research, Alzheimer’s Research UK, Dementia UK, Water Aid, Mind, Alzheimer’s Society, Get Kids Going. Well Child, Smile Train, The Bikeability Trust, Tommy’s, Rethink, The Loss Foundation, Look Good Feel Better, Children with Cancer, Alcohol Change, Rocking Horse Children’s Charity, Diabetes UK, SANDS or Child Bereavement UK. There is a registration fee of £50.

Moorfields Eye Charity Eye to Eye walk

Moorfields Eye Charity is holding its Eye to Eye sponsored walk on Sunday 5 March. There are two routes choose from – walkers can take on 5 or 15 miles and explore London including the site of Oriel, the new integrated home for Moorfields Eye Hospital and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology (due to open in 2026/7). There is also a virtual option, My Eye to Eye for those who want to fundraise closer to home. Between 4-5 March, participants can walk, run or ride their 5 or 15 miles from their own doorsteps. Registration is free for children, and £20 for an adult walking 15 miles or £15 for an adult walking 5 miles. The charity is asking people to raise at least £100 each.

Make-A-Wish Ireland Walk for Wishes

Walk for Wishes is back for 2023, raising funds for Make-A-Wish Ireland. Taking place over February, it challenges people to walk 100K, however they like whether it’s in a week or over the month, on their own or racing against classmates, colleagues, family or friends. Once someone reaches €100 on their fundraising page, the charity will post out a fundraising pack including some Make-A-Wish goodies.

Against Breast Cancer Breast Walk Ever

Against Breast Cancer’s event, Breast Walk Ever, takes place in Hampshire on Sunday, 7 May, with full and half marathon options as well as a 10K walk. The routes, all starting together just outside of Winchester, follow waymarked trails including the Clarendon, Itchen and Pilgrims Way. All three walks give the chance to follow in the footsteps of King Charles II following his defeat to Cromwell in 1651, on the ancient Monarch’s Way too. Against Breast Cancer’s Breast Walk Ever Oxfordshire was first started in 2014, with walkers raising more than £100,000 over the years towards research into secondary spread breast cancer. Participants are encouraged to raise at least £50.

Muslim Hands Gaza Winter Walk 2023

Muslim Hands’ Gaza Winter Walk is back for its 15th year this February. Taking place in Birmingham, London and Manchester, it asks people to take on a five-mile walk and fundraise to help orphans in Gaza – with a target per person of £150. Over the past 14 years, more than 20,000 walkers across the UK have come together for the Gaza Winter Walks, raising over £1 million for the charity’s various projects in Gaza.

West Sussex Mind virtual Mount Kilimanjaro Challenge

West Sussex Mind is challenging people to take part in its virtual Mount Kilimanjaro Challenge by running, cycling or walking 78.9km before 28 February by themselves or as part of a team. The target is to raise £50 (or more) and there is a £10 entry fee. The charity suggests syncing with Strava to record progress. Each time someone completes a distance-based exercise activity such as running or walking, they will advance along the map of Mount Kilimanjaro, and anything can count towards it – even daily commutes, taking the kids to school or walking the dog.

The UK Sepsis Trust Run 60 Miles in February

The UK Sepsis Trust is challenging people to run 60 miles over the course of February with this new challenge, and raise funds to help the charity end preventable deaths from sepsis. Participants can join the event’s Facebook community, and receive a branded neck buff when they’ve got their first donation on their page.