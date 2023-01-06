Donations received in Queen’s condolence cards given to fuel bill charity

Money sent in condolence cards to King Charles III following his mother the Queen’s death have been passed on to a fuel bill charity.

The Fuel Bank Foundation has received the funds, along with an additional donation from His Majesty via The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. The sums donated have not been disclosed by Buckingham Palace.

The Fuel Bank Foundation provides emergency help to people who are living without heat, light and power in their homes because they can’t afford to top up their prepayment gas and/or electricity meter.

Help is provided in the form of a fuel voucher, which is used to top up the prepayment meter, along with actionable advice to help prevent future self-disconnections.

To reach those in need, Fuel Bank Foundation works with a network of more than 500 partners, including food banks, charities, advice agencies, local authorities, and community groups, operating from Fuel Bank Centres across Great Britain. It was established in 2015 by energy company npower, before being registered as an independent charity in 2017. Since then, it has helped more than 700,000 people.

Matthew Cole, Head of Fuel Bank Foundation said:

“We are extremely grateful for the kind and generous donation from His Majesty The King. The money will be used to help keep vulnerable people warm this winter, offering some physical and mental respite from the challenges posed by the energy and cost of living crisis.”

Elsewhere, The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund, established by King Charles III recently provided support to The Felix Project to help people struggling from food insecurity.

A one-million-pound starting fund, which includes a personal donation from His Majesty The King, is being used to supply fridges and freezers to hundreds of charities in London and the rest of the UK, enabling them to rescue and store more fresh and frozen food. It was launched before Christmas with the hope that more businesses and charitable trusts will then donate to the fund, so more organisations can benefit.

The Felix Project has taken the lead on identifying organisations in London that will benefit from the white goods, and is partnering with The Trussell Trust, FareShare and the British Asian Trust who will do the same across the UK.