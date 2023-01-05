Nicola Walker to step down as Sported CEO, & other charity mover news

For our first mover round up for 2023, we feature a range of appointments including a new Head of Policy for the Fundraising Regulator, new CEOs for Malaria No More and Action for Children, and the stepping down of Sported’s CEO.

New Head of Policy for Fundraising Regulator

The Fundraising Regulator has appointed Paul Winyard as its new Head of Policy. It has also announced the addition of Lisa Caldwell as the new board member for Northern Ireland, alongside reappointments of five other board members. Winyard becomes Head of Policy having first joined the regulator in April 2021 as its Policy Manager, following four years as Policy Manager for the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO). As Head of Policy, he will oversee the regulator’s policy development function. This includes leading the two-year review of the Fundraising Code between 2022-24.

New board member for Northern Ireland, Lisa Caldwell, from 1 January 2023 is currently Director of External Affairs, Communications and Marketing at Belfast City Council. She has extensive experience in regulation, marketing and communications across the private, public, and voluntary sectors. She will work closely with Celia Currie, who joined the regulator last year as its Stakeholder and Policy Manager for Northern Ireland.

At the last meeting in November 2022, the Fundraising Regulator’s Board of Directors also approved the reappointment for a further term of office of:

Reshard Auladin, board member and member of the Complaints and Investigations Committee

Suzanne McCarthy, board member and Chair of the Standards Committee

Margaret Moore, Vice Chair and member of the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee

Guy Parker, board member and member of the Standards Committee; and

Martin Price, board member for Wales and member of the complaints committee.

L-R Fisher and Gray

Andrew Fisher OBE and Roger Gray appointed as new Trustees of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

Andrew Fisher OBE and Roger Gray have been appointed as new Trustees of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Both bring extensive experience to their new roles, which they took up in December. Gray’s role will include chairing the Charity’s Investment Committee.

Fisher is Chair of Rightmove plc and Chair of Epidemic Sound as well as a Non-Executive Director of Marks and Spencer Group plc. He was appointed CEO of Shazam in March 2005 and became Executive Chairman in 2013. The company was acquired by Apple in 2018. Fisher was a member of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity’s Oak Cancer Centre Appeal Board and has been a Non-Executive Director of MoneySuperMarket Group plc and Merlin Entertainments plc, as well as a member of the Council of Loughborough University. In 2016, Fisher was awarded an OBE in recognition for his services to the digital economy. Gray began in the asset management business at Rothschild Asset Management where he rose to Chief Investment Officer (CIO), before moving to UBS Asset Management (Switzerland) as CEO and CIO and then Global Head of Asset Allocation/Currency. His later career was spent as CIO for the UK’s two largest pension funds, at Hermes for the BT Pension Scheme and then for 10 years at USS Investment Management Ltd on behalf of the Universities Superannuation Scheme. His portfolio of non-executive activities includes the Countess of Munster Musical Trust, the Winchester College Investment Committee and the Triago Advisory Board.

New Trustees & Honorary President for British Nutrition Foundation

The British Nutrition Foundation has announced the appointment of three new Trustees and an Honorary President with effect from 1 January 2023. Judith Batchelar OBE has been appointed new Honorary President, succeeding Professor Emeritus Alan Shenkin who stepped down from the Honorary President role at the end of 2022 after many years of dedicated service to the Foundation. Sam Fulton, Luke Stockill and Paul Wheeler have become Trustees. Fulton is Group Director Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nomad Foods, spanning global and regional trade, regulatory, public health, supply chain and the environment. Luke Stockill is Senior Director, Core Grocery, Asda and has been with Asda since 2010, where he has led the development of its £2bn core grocery offer. Most recently, he has been appointed to lead a transformation programme in Asda. Paul Wheeler is Corporate Communications Director, UK & Ireland, Kellogg’s. He chaired Manchester Pride from 2016 to November 2022 and is currently Chair of the Trafford Climate Emergency Commission for the Borough of Trafford.

Three Trustees have stepped down from the Board: Michael Bond (Global Product Line Leader, IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances), Gill Fine (consultant) and David Webster (Director of Sustainability & External Affairs, Associated British Foods, UK Grocery).

Nicola Walker to step down as Sported CEO

Nicola Walker is to step down in the spring after four years in the role. Having overseen Sported’s growth to support over half-a-million young people annually, she is to pursue a range of personal projects. The search is now beginning for her replacement. Since arriving in April 2019, Walker has expanded Sported’s offering in tandem with government agencies, corporate partners and other funders, with resources and free assistance provided each year to almost 3,000 grassroots groups and organisations who use sport and physical activity to improve the lives of young people.

Two new Trustees for Access Sport

Access Sport has announced the recruitment of two new Trustees. Sarah Mortiboys and Mike Diaper OBE join a Board of 10 that contains a diverse mix of finance, sport for development, EDI, legal, charity and lived experience. Mortiboys is Head of Programme Development at Premiership Rugby and is a former Sport for Development & Education Strategic Lead for UK Coaching and Managing Director of Dallaglio RugbyWorks. She is a specialist in organisational transformation and strategy development across sport for development and education. Diaper spent nearly 16 years at Sport England and was responsible for the creation and leadership of the children and young people, community sport and tackling inactivity policy portfolios, which pre-pandemic were driving up activity levels for children and adults. He commissioned and championed the Active Partnerships network which helps people get active at a local level, repositioning them at the heart of grassroots sport and activity.

Action for Children appoints Paul Carberry as new Chief Executive

Action for Children has concluded its search for a new Chief Executive and appointed its National Director for Scotland Paul Carberry. Paul Carberry has been with the organisation for almost 30 years starting in Scotland as project leader back in 1994. He will take over from Melanie Armstrong who’s been CEO since March 2020, and announced earlier in the year she would be stepping down.

Dr Astrid Bonfield joins Malaria No More as CEO

Malaria No More UK has announced the appointment of Dr Astrid Bonfield as CEO, starting on 3 January. With more than two decades’ experience of leading high-profile charitable foundations all over the world, Dr Bonfield was awarded a CBE in 2014 for her services to charity in the UK and abroad. This has including being a co-creator and Chief Executive of The Vision Catalyst Fund and Chief Executive of The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust. Under Dr Bonfield’s leadership, The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund also became the first investor in the Cluster Munition Coalition. Prior to this, Dr Bonfield developed a policy unit for the Aga Khan Foundation (UK) and represented the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in Brussels, as well as working as a Programme Development Specialist for the Bernard van Leer Foundation in the Netherlands.

Rob Williamson appointed Chair of BBC Appeals Advisory Committee

The BBC has appointed Rob Williamson DL as the new Chair of its Appeals Advisory Committee (AAC). Part of the Committee’s work involves recommending which charities should benefit from regular appeals broadcast on the BBC. Williamson is the Chief Executive of the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, and has particular expertise in governance, charitable giving and voluntary sector research. He was previously Director of Policy and Communications, and later Acting CEO, at Northern Rock Foundation having spent his early career in frontline charities for homeless and vulnerable people. He then went on to senior roles in urban regeneration and local government and was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne & Wear in 2021. Williamson has been a member of the AAC since 2014, became Vice-Chair in January 2020, and has been Acting Chair since July 2022 following the resignation of Sir John Low, who had been in the role since 2018.