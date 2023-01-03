10 fitness-related fundraising events for the new year

Taking inspiration from the fact that many of us will feel we’ve overindulged over the break and are entering the new year with some resolutions to get fitter, here are 10 fitness-related fundraising events to kick off the new year.

GOSH Charity – Janurun

GOSH Charity is inviting people to take part in Janurun – by signing up to run (or walk, or wheel) 31 miles in January and fundraising for the charity at the same time.

Mind – Move for Mind

This January it’s time to Move for Mind, with the charity inviting people to kick off their new year by completing 31 minutes of exercise each day for 31 days. This could be dancing, swimming, walking, skipping, or cycling – or anything else. Each person who registers gets a free Move for Mind t-shirt and activity tracker posted to their door.

Age UK – Run Your Age

Age UK is asking people to challenge themselves to run or walk a distance based on their age in January with Run Your Age, and to raise funds to help older people facing a tough winter. There’s a Facebook group to join, and participants can download the Run Your Age tracker, select their targets and then keep a record of their daily and weekly efforts to make sure they’re on course.

Prostate Cancer UK – Run the Month: Marathon Edition

Run the Month: Marathon Edition is a virtual challenge for runners of all abilities. It invites people to start the new year afresh and challenge themselves to run 26.2 miles over the month of January to help beat prostate cancer.

2023 London Winter Walk

London Winter Walk takes place on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 January with full or half marathon & 10K options. It starts and finishes at Oval Cricket Ground. An Ultra Challenge event, families are welcome, there’s a free winter bobble hat & neck buff, rest stops with snacks, and a special medal and hot food at the finish. Lots of charities are taking part – including Cancer Research UK, BHF and NSPCC.

Lymphoma Action – Jump into January

Lymphoma Action says if you need to get fit this January, why not do Jump into January and raise some funds for the charity too. Participants can run, walk, cycle or swim their way fit.

Red January

Red January is a nationwide movement for mental wellbeing, led by the community, for the community, encouraging people to move every day, to beat the winter blues away. The choice of activity is up to the participant and fundraising is encouraged for the event’s official charity partner Sport in Mind.

WheelPower Winter Walk and Push

WheelPower launched the The WheelPower Winter Walk & Push in 2021 to encourage people to take on their own fitness challenges and to get moving more to start the year. People have the whole of the month to complete their challenge and it is up to them what they decide to set their target distance as.

Royal Marsden ­­– Jog 40 miles in January

The Royal Marsden Charity invites people to get their New Year off to a great start by joining its Jog 40 miles in January challenge. To get started people are asked to join the charity’s Jog 40 miles in January 2023 Facebook group. Participants will be sent a free t-shirt, a mile tracker to stick on their fridge and other digital rewards. It doesn’t have to be jogging either – participants can also wheel or walk.

Crohn’s & Colitis UK – Big Winter Workout 31/31 Facebook Challenge

From 1-31 January Crohn’s & Colitis UK is inviting people to take part in the Big Winter Workout 31/31 Facebook Challenge anywhere they like. This simply involves getting moving for 31 minutes a day for 31 days of January – and raising funds for Crohn’s & Colitis UK. Registration is free with participants getting a free t-shirt.