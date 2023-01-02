MuslimGiving introduces zero platform fees

Online giving site MuslimGiving has removed its 5% platform fee for fundraising on the platform. From 1 January onwards it will not charge charities in the UK or its global charity partners.

People who use the site will still be invited to make voluntary contributions to help fund the platform’s operations.

Announcing the move on 1st January, Jilu Miah, CEO of MuslimGiving, said:

“At MuslimGiving, we are humbled by what we have collectively achieved, raising millions of pounds for great causes. Giving has evolved and grown over the years, so it is only natural that our approach evolves too.

“Our announcement today represents one of the most significant milestones in our journey. In a short space of time, we have grown to be a trusted platform in the UK.

“We always want to add more value to everything we do. By removing the 5% platform fee, we plan to help charities and supporters even more.”

Fees already removed for crowdgiving pages

This is not the first move to eliminate fees from MuslimGiving. In July 2022 it removed platform fees for individual CrowdGiving pages.

Miah added that MuslimGiving will continue to invest in innovation to make it easier for people around the world to give.