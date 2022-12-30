Campaigner’s legacy sees fellowship set up to help young people start a campaigning career Alastair Hanton

A new fellowship, set up by the family of a lifelong campaigner for safer streets, is helping young people start their campaigning career.

Alastair Hanton was a campaigner and former Chair of Trustees for Living Streets, and advocated for safer and accessible streets up until his death in May 2021.

Alongside his work with Living Streets, he supported many other campaign organisations and movements internationally, such as Road Peace and Fairtrade Foundation. His career and interests also saw him create the Direct Debit system of payment to save people on low incomes.

Angus Hanton, Alastair’s son, said:

“Alastair never stopped believing change was possible, and that cars and lorries needed curbing to make town centres safer and healthier. He loved campaigning with young people well into his nineties and he saw them as the key to radical change.”

The Hanton Fellowship has been set up in his name thanks to his family’s support. The fellowship will enable Living Streets to continue to deliver his vision for safer and more equitable streets.

L-R: Ladajah Wilson & Khushi Bajaj

As part of the fellowship, two new Youth Campaign Officers have been appointed. Khushi Bajaj and Ladajah Wilson will work together to champion the voice of young people, helping in Living Streets’ mission to achieve a better walking environment for all.

Aisha Hannibal, Engagement Manager, Living Streets said:

“Alastair dedicated his life to our charity’s mission, and we are humbled that his family has established this fellowship to ensure his legacy lives on. Alastair was passionate about inspiring a new generation of people to follow in his footsteps. His view was that we should always be willing to question the status quo, look for new solutions, and study the experiences of others to understand what works. The creation of these new Youth Campaign Officer roles embodies those beliefs. “Khushi and Ladajah will give a voice to young people in our campaigns work, ensuring people from all walks of life have a say in the future of our streets. We’re excited to have this opportunity to learn from their fresh perspectives whilst also helping them to take the first steps in their careers.”

Ladajah Wilson, Youth campaign officer, Living Streets commented:

“I am excited to start my new role of Youth Campaign Officer. I am grateful for the opportunity to create meaningful change and I look forward to representing young people that will help to shape the future of Living Streets. This is important as no work is complete without young people – we are the future.”

Khushi Bajaj, Youth campaign officer, Living Streets said:

“I am very passionate about using my voice to facilitate positive change in the world. I believe Living Streets’ mission of working for a future where our streets and public spaces are safe and walkable for everyone is a huge step in creating a socially equitable world, and no vision for tomorrow can be complete without inputs from young voices. I am hoping that this one year will be the small ripple that will eventually contribute to making waves in how Living Streets engages with young people and champions marginalised voices.