Plant a tree while you sleep

A project is live on ProductHunt that plants trees for free while people work, study, meditate or sleep – in return for adding a 31 second song to Spotify.

Launched by This Song Plants Trees, it uses money from Spotify Streaming to plant trees. One tree is planted for every 100 streams, or for two hours of streaming.

So far it has been streamed 1.4 million times with 14,000 trees planted in Kenya, Madagascar and Mozambique. The trees are donated to the Eden Reforestation project via Trillion Tree Campaign.

On offer are white, brown, and pink noise as well as rain sounds that can be played in the background while people get on with other things. There are also editions in five languages.

Matt Gordon is behind the project. He started it a year ago with what he calls ‘the world’s first mptree’.

It can be found here.