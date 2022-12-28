Winners of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Volunteering Award announced

Melanie May

Melanie May | 28 December 2022 | News

A man helps a smiling teen with a harness for climbing at a StreetGames summer camp
StreetGames summer camp

Twenty national charities have been awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Volunteering Award for their work to empower young people.

The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Volunteering Award was a special one-off addition to the annual Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS).

Awardees include The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, the Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade, Action Tutoring, StreetGames, British Youth Council. Ethnic Minorities and Youth Support Team, LGBT Youth Scotland, and Brook Young People.

Sir Martyn Lewis CBE, the QAVS Chair said:

“These awards are a timely acknowledgement of the wide-ranging support and encouragement that is available to young people across the UK.

 

“They highlight the indispensable role that the voluntary sector plays in targeting help, advice and guidance where it is needed most.

 

“These awards should also be seen as a tribute to the millions of volunteers and donors who, in difficult times, provide the resources of time and money which contribute so powerfully to the social fabric of our country.”

Commenting on their award, Lucie Vickers, StreetGames Head of Volunteering and Youth Voice said:

“We are thrilled to have been awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Volunteering Award. Creating opportunities for young people from low-income, underserved communities to become volunteers and future community leaders is at the heart of our Doorstep Sport approach, and we are delighted that the impact of this work has been recognised through this prestigious award.”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to local volunteer groups. It was established 20 years ago to commemorate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee, and has recognised around 250 outstanding local volunteer groups across the UK each year to date. 

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is awarded annually, with the date for the 2023 awardees soon to be confirmed. In June 2022, 244 local voluntary organisations across the UK received this award, and can be found here

To celebrate their achievements, the awardees will be invited to a presentation event in 2023.

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.