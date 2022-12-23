5 great Christmas partnerships – more companies supporting good causes

From DKK Partner’s Christmas fundraising and volunteering campaign to help those experiencing homelessness to RBH Creative Communication’s #24actsofkindness billboard and support of 24 charities, here’s a round up of partnerships benefitting good causes this festive season.

Dominic Duru and Khalid Talukder of DKK Partners

DKK Partners & Shelter

DKK Partners has launched a Christmas fundraising and volunteering campaign, to help those experiencing homelessness across London. As part of the package, DKK will distribute a £10,000 donation fund to organisations including Shelter. DKK staff members will also spend time volunteering at local London soup kitchens and food banks, providing support as part of a company-wide initiative. The initiative forms part of DKK’s newly unveiled Corporate and Social Responsibility (CSR) blueprint which is designed to ensure the company and its people are regularly engaged in social action projects and charity work, throughout the calendar year.

Advertisement

Nisa’s MADL & 12 charities

In an advent calendar style reveal on MADL’s social channels, 12 charities have been selected from across the UK to receive additional festive funding from MADL. All the good causes operate within local communities served by Nisa’s independent retailers and have been selected by MADL Ambassadors – a group of Nisa colleagues who help to promote MADL and the funding initiatives to retailers and encourage their involvement. The first “door” of the special advent calendar opened on Tuesday 13 December to reveal a £1,000 award to North Dorset Beekeepers Association. £1,000 funding has also gone to the Arts at the Mill CIC in Wigan, Bearded Fishermen in North Lincolnshire, and Children and Families in Grief. Further good causes will be revealed up to and including Christmas Eve when the final £1,000 award will be announced.

Credit: Hasbro

Hasbro, Wonderbly & Spin Master, & Spread a Smile

Earlier in December the team of Spread a Smile Christmas Entertainers and Fairies headed out across Greater London to deliver 700 personalised Smile Hampers to seriously ill children and their siblings. Each Smile Hamper was packed with gifts donated by Spread a Smile supporters, including Hasbro, Wonderbly and Spin Master, and the contents of each curated with each child in mind.

RBH Creative Communications & 24 charities

Creative communications firm RBH is spreading Christmas cheer this December by delivering essential supplies and funds to twenty-four chosen charities in the lead-up to Christmas. The agency, based in Meriden, has pledged to start each day in December by providing support to these nominated charities through the donation of food, supplies and volunteering hours as well as financial donations. The RBH #24actsofkindness billboard includes charities situated locally such as Solihull Mind, Ovos Solihull and Black Country Foodbank as well as others nationally and further afield. One charity is revealed each day on the RBH site.

Have you tried @morrisons festive sandwich range? There are five yummy selections AND every sandwich sold makes a donation to @Tog4ShortLives to continue our work with families caring for a seriously ill child. Which is your favourite?🎄🥪 pic.twitter.com/K18LSt4Rdh — Together for Short Lives (@Tog4ShortLives) December 21, 2022

Morrisons & Together for Short Lives

As part of its partnership with Together for Short Lives, Morrisons is donating to the charity from every sale of its festive range of sandwiches. There are 4 on offer – the Festive Cheeseboard, the Boxing Day Curry, Pigs Under Blankets & Very Merry Vegan.