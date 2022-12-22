More great corporate partnerships benefitting UK charities

Here’s a whole host of ways companies are helping charities, from fundraising to offering services for free.

FootActive raises over £1,000 for Cancer Research UK

FootActive has taken its fundraising for Cancer Research UK past the £1,000 mark, following the second year of its sale of excess and resalable returned warehouse stock. Led by Lynne Switzer, Warehouse Supervisor, and Laura-Jane Smith, Packaging Operative, 100% of the proceeds were donated to the charity. After holding three events over the course of 2022, the pair have raised another £499.50 for Cancer Research UK – that after raising £553.50 in 2021, the first year of running the initiative. The company will be continuing to raise further funds for the charity during 2023, with its next excess stock sale being held in Spring.

Thornton & Ross & NextGEN360 support Ruddi’s Retreat with biggest ever order

Local businesses Thornton & Ross and NextGEN360 teamed up with Slaithwaite charity Ruddi’s Retreat in placing “the biggest piece of business we have ever had” recently – 400 afternoon teas and company-wide Christmas hampers to help fund the charity to support families in making the most of limited time with seriously ill loved ones. The small charity raises money through donations, the proceeds from a shop and café in Slaithwaite, and events.

DigitalWell partners with Women’s Aid & pledges to cover all costs for calls

Enterprise communications company DigitalWell has partnered with Women’s Aid. The partnership will enable the charity – through technical innovation – to increase support for all women, and will deliver a streamlined experience for those that need help from Women’s Aid in the future. Digitalwell will work with Women’s Aid to implement Genesys Cloud CX technology, along with deploying training and team support with migration to the new systems. The new system will include upgraded contact centre configuration and capability, webchat and web messenger roll-out, along with the Genesys Cloud Chat Translator Blueprint. This chat-based translator will allow the charity to support multiple languages and will work alongside an online function that ensures that the front-line team can increase support for victims of domestic violence in Ireland, irrespective of their native language. As part of partnership, Digitalwell have committed to covering all Women’s Aid’s costs for inbound and outbound calling.

Adyen raises over £10,000 for Change Please

Financial technology platform Adyen, has announced that it has raised £10,500 for Change Please after 17 cyclists rode 55 km, arranged as part of Adyen’s sponsorship of the Tour of Britain. The team was made up of pro, experienced and novice riders that included Adyen employees and partners from the retail industry including Tory Burch and Brompton. The #AdyenHeroes also wore jerseys with ‘Unsung Heroes’ printed on the back, to raise awareness of the people behind the scenes in organisations like Change Please.

Bevan Brittan donates to InUnity & Leeds Women’s Aid

Birmingham’s InUnity and Leeds Women’s Aid (LWA) are both receiving funding boosts of £20,000 as part of national law firm Bevan Brittan’s latest community contribution. InUnity will use the funds to assist with a new project focused on the personal safety of women and girls living on the Hawkesley estate in south Birmingham. It will also help with wider work focusing on young people’s mental health. The charities were nominated by local Bevan Brittan offices, and in addition to the donations, staff have also been undertaking other fundraising activities to support them. For LWA these have included a team of colleagues tackling the Leeds Abbey Dash 10k in October and a World Cup sweepstake. Nationally, Bevan Brittan is donating £80,000 to four charities chosen by its regional offices this Christmas – the highest amount it has ever donated.

Standard Life becomes founding partner for Samaritans Training School

Phoenix Group’s Standard Life brand is the founding partner for the Samaritans Training School, a new initiative by the charity to train more volunteers. Standard Life is making a donation which will allow Samaritans to train approximately 400 more listening volunteers. Standard Life has also pledged to fund up to 10,000 calls to Samaritans as part of a social media campaign encouraging the public to also support the charity, taking the total value of Standard Life’s donation to £200,000. Samaritans was chosen as Phoenix Group’s charity partner by colleagues in the UK in 2021, and the partnership has now been extended until the end of March 2024. Alongside fundraising and donations, sharing time and skills is a key part of the charity partnership, and Standard Life teams have attended Samaritans Training and Engagement Programmes (STEP) courses. STEP is a suite of courses delivered by Samaritans, designed to support organisations to train their people and teams to spot and support anyone struggling to cope.

Legacy of Lives partners with Hospice UK & Marie Curie

Legacy of Lives have announced a partnership with Hospice UK and Marie Curie, with plans to raise £2 million for the charity partners by 2026. For every funeral booked through the Legacy of Lives platform, £30 will be donated to Hospice UK and Marie Curie. Legacy of Lives will also provide a support pack with information and financial transparency to those who need it and their families. Additionally, Legacy of Lives is funding research into improving palliative care and allows consumers to request donations to charity in lieu of flowers or other gifts at their funeral services.

This year, we have been blown away by every single one of our spectacular supporters. 🙌✨



From schools to offices, individuals to entire communities, you have come together to raise money for #BristolRoyalHospitalforChildren.



Thank you so much. 💙 #fundraising #christmas pic.twitter.com/PjfvYmdicq — The Grand Appeal (@thegrandappeal) December 20, 2022

Morrisons Foundation donates £25,000 to The Grand Appeal

Morrisons Foundation has donated £25,000 to The Grand Appeal to purchase of a new ventilator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St Michael’s Hospital. The Morrisons Foundation, the charitable arm of Morrisons has been a supporter of The Grand Appeal since 2017, initially providing a grant of £179,300 to help the charity’s Home from Home Appeal. The donation funded the entire first floor of a new family accommodation house, just a moment’s walk from Bristol Children’s Hospital. In 2020, Morrisons Foundation provided a further grant of £14,400 to help transport critically ill newborn babies to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St Michael’s Hospital. This grant funded a dozen specialist infusion pumps that help to deliver medication to babies as they are transported via road or air to the unit by the Newborn Emergency Stabilisation Team (NEST), which is based at St Michael’s Hospital.