Charity Christmas appeal films – part 3

In the final instalment for this year (probably), we feature another selection box of Christmas appeal films, including from the Salvation Army, and Action for Children.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s appeal, created by WPNC, features Amy who is cold, desperate and hungry, and facing her first Christmas on the street in snow and freezing conditions. The ad is part of a wider TV campaign including ‘In from the cold’, which also focuses on homelessness in frozen conditions. It features people of different ages, showing it isn’t just the young who are affected. The work is supported by digital and social media executions, as well as offline press ads and supporter communications. Robert Glenister’s voiceover across the ads brings warmth along with recognisable festive music, performed by The Salvation Army band.

Advertisement

Action for Children

Action for Children’s animated appeal film focuses on its Secret Santa campaign, which it is running again this year with a new creative. The film explains the reality of Christmas for some children and asks people to provide some Christmas magic by becoming a Secret Santa for a vulnerable child. The ad is appearing on TV for the first time this year.

RSPCA

RSPCA’s ad is entitled Heart and follows an unwanted Golden Retriever as it goes from place to place seeking shelter before finding another abandoned animal – a kitten in a box, and waiting with it until the RSPCA rescues them both. The film explains that numbers of abandoned animals has risen this winter and asks people to help it mend broken hearts this Christmas by donating so the charity can help more of them.

This #festive season, donate to our lifesaving research and help give families affected by heart and circulatory diseases the best gift of all – more time together. Donate here: https://t.co/bgSBFTR8tk pic.twitter.com/SN4enMXT2m — BHF (@TheBHF) December 6, 2022

BHF

This year, BHF is asking people to give a gift that keeps on giving by helping it fund its lifesaving research. The film shows a couple preparing a Christmas lunch with the woman’s voice listing things they weren’t supposed to do – like burn the potatoes, and buy presents, finishing with ‘And you weren’t supposed to be here’ showing a scar on the man’s chest, and explaining that he’s here thanks to the best gift he ever got and how her’s is still having him.

The @Lionesses share their most unforgettable Christmas memories, in support of @alzheimerssoc.



Help to provide vital support to those affected by dementia in the UK this Christmas by making a donation. 💙🎄



Visit https://t.co/paX4bbRhKB. pic.twitter.com/DaYvJhUPbB — Alzheimer's Society (@alzheimerssoc) December 15, 2022

Alzheimer’s Society

Alzheimer’s Society asks the Lionesses to share their most unforgettable Christmas memories, and explains how Christmas can be challenging for people with dementia. It asks people to donate so every football fan or player affected by dementia can get the help they need.

Thousands of dogs like Snowy & their owners will be sleeping rough this festive season.



Our Hope Project provides dogs whose owners are experiencing homelessness with all the essentials they need – but our resources are stretched. Can you help?🎄👉 https://t.co/BeGXxwCM5z pic.twitter.com/ctt9eFtZsD — Dogs Trust 💛🐶 (@DogsTrust) December 15, 2022

Dogs Trust

Snowy is the star of Dogs Trust’s Christmas appeal. The film explains how their owner ended up homeless when they suddenly lost their home and that thousands of dogs like Snowy and their owners will be sleeping rough this festive season. It asks people to donate to support its Hope Project, which provides dogs whose owners are experiencing homelessness with all the essentials they need.

Samaritans Purse UK

Samaritans Purse UK’s Operation Christmas Child film shows the excitement of children around the world receiving their shoebox gifts and hearing about Jesus Christ as well as the impact this has.

Galway Simon

Galway Simon is asking the people of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon to give whatever they can to help it to keep families in homes and out of emergency accommodation this Christmas.

Your support has given Riley hope this Christmas⭐

Will you help more horses and ponies like her?



If you can afford to, please donate to our Christmas appeal: https://t.co/O6WhbhaGsh#ChristmasAppeal #HelpUsHelpThem pic.twitter.com/b22EcPZIF0 — Mare and Foal Sanctuary (@themareandfoal) December 5, 2022

Mare & Foal Sanctuary

Mare & Foal Sanctuary’s Christmas appeal tells the story of Riley who the charity is helping, and explains that there are hundreds of horses across the South West that still need help. The charity asks people if they can help it help more horses and ponies like Riley this Christmas.

Please support our Home for Christmas appeal and help us give someone a very special gift at https://t.co/zSnXwW1OsX pic.twitter.com/Ptr7wWCUtb — Thames Hospice (@thameshospice) December 6, 2022

Thames Hospice

Julie, a nurse from Thames Hospice explains how the Hospice’s Response Team will be working round the clock to help its patients stay at home with their families at Christmas. She asks for people to support its Home for Christmas fundraising appeal to help people spend their last Christmas at home.