6 festive events supporting good causes
From fundraising walks to Santas Grottos, here’s some festive fundraising event inspiration.
Walking Home for Christmas – Walking with the Wounded
Thousands of people have been Walking Home For Christmas in support of armed forces veterans across the country in December – raising over £90.000. The campaign, which ran from 9 to 20 December, supports Walking with the Wounded’s work across mental health and employment. Whether it was a short walk a day, a more challenging distance over the 12 days, or joining one of the organised walks in London, Newcastle and Manchester on 9 December, walkers could take part in a way that suits them to raise money for veterans.
Santa’s Grottos – Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice
Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice has been hosting diverse and inclusive Santa’s Grottos this Christmas – one at Danton House and the other at Greenwich Market, with each child’s visit involving a personal meeting with Santa, and a chance to tell him their Christmas wishes and receive a gift. The Grottos had Santas from African, Asian and European backgrounds. Tickets were from £10 per child (which includes a gift), with all proceeds helping to provide special end-of-life care and support to families this Christmas.
Christmas at Bute Park – City Hospice
City Hospice, Cardiff’s local hospice, recently held a festive event to reflect and remember loved ones as one of the charity partners of Christmas at Bute Park. Hosted by the charity’s ambassador Sian Lloyd and sponsored by Keen Insurance, the event on 11 December began at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. More than 200 guests enjoyed a series of special performances by local ensembles and musicians. Cardiff Male Voice Choir and Y Gerddorfa Ukelele Gymreig took part in the event, in addition to harpist Benjamin Creighton Griffiths and Rock Choir, both of whom supported the charity earlier in the year during its Forever Flowers campaign. Following the festive performances, supporters followed the 1.4km light trail through the grounds of Bute Park.
Exeter Cathedral Concert for Force
Taking place at Exeter Cathedral on 16 December, the event was La La Choirs’ big concert of the year and raised money for Force Cancer Charity. All proceeds went to the charity.
Christmas Star Concert – Bristol & Western Hospital Charity
Bristol & Western Hospital Charity’s Christmas Star Concert was back at Bristol Cathedral after a three year break. It included the Ashton Gate School Choir, the Thornbury Ukeaholics and the hospital’s very own UHBW Hospital Choir as well as Britain’s Got Talent Finalists B Positive Choir. This is made up of people from across the UK, some of whom have sickle cell, a genetically inherited disorder, or have family members and friends with sickle cell.
Santa Run – Naomi House & Jacksplace
This year’s Naomi House and Jacksplace Santa Run in Winchester was its 15th year in Winchester city centre – and raised around £24,000 for the charity. It was sponsored by employee benefits provider, Unum.