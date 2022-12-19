Small charities: win a free research project

Charity research specialist nfpResearch has introduced its first Small Charity Research Award. One small charity will receive a research project worth up to £10,000 at no charge.

The award is available to small charities with an income under £1 million (if they operate in the UK) or under €1 million (if they operate in the Republic of Ireland).

The nfpResearch team will work closely with the successful charity applicant, designing and fielding research in keeping with their objectives.

First research award

This is the first time nfpResearch (formerly nfpSynergy) has offered such an award. The team recognise that small charities often do not have the budget for research projects, yet research of course is of great value in improving the decisions charities make.

Given its target audience, nfpResearch has set out to make the application process “simple and accessible”. They ask only a few things about your charity, the research you’ve done in the past (if any), and what the questions are that you need answers to.

What does £10,000 buy in terms of research?

NfpResearch suggest that the award winner could benefit from support such as:

A survey with supporters and 10 in depth interviews

3 to 4 focus groups with supporters

A survey with the general public

A stakeholder perception project

The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Friday 27th January 2023.

nfpResearch will be in touch with shortlisted charities to speak about their needs following the application deadline, and will then select one charity to work with.

