Small charities: win a free research project

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 19 December 2022 | News

nfpResearch Small Charity Research Award promotion

Charity research specialist nfpResearch has introduced its first Small Charity Research Award. One small charity will receive a research project worth up to £10,000 at no charge.

The award is available to small charities with an income under £1 million (if they operate in the UK) or under €1 million (if they operate in the Republic of Ireland).

The nfpResearch team will work closely with the successful charity applicant, designing and fielding research in keeping with their objectives.

Advertisement

First research award

This is the first time nfpResearch (formerly nfpSynergy) has offered such an award. The team recognise that small charities often do not have the budget for research projects, yet research of course is of great value in improving the decisions charities make.

Given its target audience, nfpResearch has set out to make the application process “simple and accessible”. They ask only a few things about your charity, the research you’ve done in the past (if any), and what the questions are that you need answers to.

What does £10,000 buy in terms of research?

NfpResearch suggest that the award winner could benefit from support such as:

The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Friday 27th January 2023.

nfpResearch will be in touch with shortlisted charities to speak about their needs following the application deadline, and will then select one charity to work with.

Related posts

6 January 2017

Charity Checkout raises over £10m in donations
16 March 2017

Funding issues biggest cause of skills gaps in small charities says FSI
2 August 2017

Demand for small charities’ services up 103% since 2013, says FSI
20 June 2018

Lloyds Bank Foundation to step up support for smaller charities

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded and the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of Utopy.co (formerly GoodJobs).