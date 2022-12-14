Internet infrastructure & cybersecurity firm announces free offering for nonprofits

Internet infrastructure and cybersecurity company Cloudflare has announced a new, free offering for nonprofits and at-risk groups.

The Cloudflare One suite of Zero Trust security tools add to its existing free services through its Galileo and Athenian projects. They have previously typically only been available to large enterprises and are currently used by over 10,000 customers.

Zero Trust ensures all traffic in and out of a business is verified and authorised, and requires strict identity verification for every person and device. According to Cloudflare while many large enterprises use Zero Trust, smaller IT teams, limited budgets, and lack of resources have previously made it more difficult for smaller organisations.

To address this, Cloudflare is extending the Zero Trust suite to the two Impact Initiatives, which support the security needs of public interest groups. Project Galileo participants are artists, journalists, and humanitarian organisations. Athenian Project participants are local and state election sites working to safeguard elections in the United States.

With Cloudflare One, these at-risk groups will be able to:

Automatically protect organisations from phishing attacks: Cloudflare Area 1 Security blocks malicious emails before they get to inboxes, and, if a malicious link arrives through other channels and is clicked, its Browser Isolation and DNS filtering stops the query before it can load.

Employees can work in any location and still reach the tools they need, while administrators can control which partners and volunteers can reach specific applications and resources. Secure a path to the Internet: Cloudflare One provides an encrypted, secured on-ramp to the Internet and stops sensitive data from leaving the organisation, blocking attempt to connect to a malicious destination, scanning downloads for malware, and blocking them before the user can open it. Administrators can also create policies that prevent the accidental or malicious loss of data and restrict uploads to approved destinations.

Switchboard commented:

“As a nonprofit that provides services to vulnerable and at-risk people, Switchboard’s infrastructure must be secure and trusted at all times. We have the same security challenges as any other modern organisation, but without Project Galileo, we would not be able to afford the robust solutions necessary to operate online and protect from increasingly sophisticated attacks. Cloudflare’s services give us confidence that our infrastructure is secure and allow us to focus our limited resources on supporting our service users.”

UK Fundraising has used Cloudflare for some years to protect against denial-of-service or other malicious acts. Only yesterday we received our latest update from them reporting 394 threats identified and prevented during November 2022.



Cloudflare has helped protect UK Fundraising for many years. Image: Cloudflare.