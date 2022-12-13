Applications open for LinkedIn Grants programme

Nonprofits have until 07.59am GMT (11:59pm Pacific Time) on Wednesday 4 January to apply to the LinkedIn Ad Grants programme, which is international and therefore open to UK nonprofits.

The LinkedIn Ad Grants program provides free LinkedIn ads to nonprofits that are focused on: racial and gender equity, economic opportunity, and environmental sustainability.

Ad Grants can be used to:

Build awareness/provide education about a priority issue

Support large-scale initiatives

Recruit volunteers

Hire talent

Attract corporate partners

Generate donations

This granting period is for February – June 2023. Ad Grants during this period must be used in full by or before 30 June 2023.

Applications should be filled out by or in partnership with the individual/s who will be managing the Ad Grant. Nonprofits can apply here.