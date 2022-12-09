Newspaper Christmas appeals – who’s supporting who in 2022

Now that The Guardian and Observer have announced their charity partners for this Christmas, here’s a round up with more on this, as well as other partnerships.

Today marks the launch of the Guardian and @ObserverUK 2022 charity appeal.



This year, with the help of @CitizensAdvice and @Localitynews we will be helping people and communities hit hardest by the cost of living crisis.



Donate at https://t.co/NIQghnWCsW#GDNCharityAppeal2022

The Guardian & Observer

This year, the Guardian and Observer will be focusing their annual charity appeal on the cost-of-living crisis, working with Locality and Citizen’s Advice. Locality’s share of the money raised will go to support grassroots community groups across the country in the form of small grants. Citizens Advice will use its share of donations to support general services and innovative outreach work in some of the UK’s most deprived neighbourhoods. Through Locality, grants of up to £10,000 will be available to community organisations across the UK with the money raised distributed among Locality members, and members of DTA Scotland, DTNI and DTA Wales. The funding will be targeted at smaller community organisations who are delivering services to support people in the most disadvantaged communities and people in racially minoritised communities.

Throughout the appeal, which launches today, 9 December, the Guardian and Observer will feature the work of the charities as well as of local community organisations tackling the cost of living crisis – in print, online and in film. Saturday 17 December will see some of their best-known journalists taking calls and donations at its charity appeal telethon. Guardian and Observer readers have collectively contributed more than £10mn to good causes via the annual appeal since 2015.

We have launched this year's @thetimes and Sunday Times Christmas Appeal, with three amazing charities @theCALMzone @magic_breakfast and @Afghanaid

In our first piece, read @aliceTTimes powerful interview with @ShirleyBallas about her brother's suicidehttps://t.co/DXDr1cUgSB — Rebecca Myers (@rebeccacmyers) November 25, 2022

The Times & Sunday Times

This year, The Times and Sunday Times are supporting CALM Zone, Magic Breakfast, and Afghanaid in their Christmas Appeal. The papers will be featuring stories from those who have used the services of the three charities, highlighting each organisation’s work and inviting readers to donate. Their writers will visit projects to speak to people who are benefiting from the charities’ work, as well as to volunteers and staff.

🎄For many people, Age UK, Action for Children, Royal British Legion Industries and Macmillan will be a lifeline this winter



Please show your support for their vital work by donating here ⬇️ https://t.co/rPtQCCUr8q — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 9, 2022

The Telegraph

The Telegraph’s four charity partners for this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal are Action for Children, Age UK, Macmillan Cancer Support and Royal British Legion Industries. This year, it is highlighting the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on its charity partners, and holding its charity phone-in day on Sunday 4 December when – between 10.30am and 2.30pm – people were able to call a member of The Telegraph staff and make a credit or debit card donation. People can also donate by phone or online.

The Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal has been running for over 100 years, and started in its current format in 1986. It has raised close to £30 million for charities since its launch, and last year raised £696,778, divided between Maggie’s, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Alzheimer’s Society, and Dogs Trust.

Ricky, 83, said it was a “disgrace” the elderly are using foodbanks in one of the world’s richest nations and demanded No10 protect them in Thursday’s Budget.

And he is now backing the Mirror's Warm Hearts Christmas Appeal. pic.twitter.com/Z17Xmeq7Ll — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 15, 2022

The Mirror

The Mirror is calling on its readers to help make sure nobody is left out in the cold this winter. This year’s Warm Hearts Christmas Appeal is raising funds for the Warm Welcome project which provides community spaces where people can stay safe and warm. Donations raised will help pay for the cost of heating the buildings and, where possible, provide food, hot drinks and toys for children.

The project is powered by a coalition of charities, coordinated by the Good Faith Foundation, and The Mirror is aiming to raise at least £100,000 – collecting donations until the end of January.

Working with @scottishbktrust The Herald is asking you, our readers, to help buy books for children whose families are using food banks this winter. See https://t.co/MVig9qni0l to help — The Herald (@heraldscotland) November 30, 2022

The Herald

Scotland’s The Herald has teamed up with the Scottish Book Trust and author Val McDermid for its 2022 Christmas appeal. It is raising funds to provide children who might not otherwise be able have them with books. Funds raised from the appeal will enable Scottish Book Trust to give books to families via food banks and community hubs. Judith Kerr’s Mog The Forgetful Cat also features in the campaign, thanks to permission from Kerr’s family and publisher HarperCollins.

@SadiqKhan has endorsed the ES Christmas appeal and has called on the Government “to match if not exceed” our funding efforts to ease the pressure on Londoners who face the cost of living crisis #OnTheBreadline @ChildhoodTrust @comicrelief https://t.co/g0vdswhuzp — Evening Standard (@standardnews) December 6, 2022

The Independent and the Evening Standard

The Independent and the Evening Standard have launched their joint Christmas appeal with a focus on the cost-of-living crisis. On The Breadline will support those worst affected by working with Comic Relief to fund community projects across the country. Public figures, including Sir Lenny Henry, are supporting the appeal, which will run for five weeks. Comic Relief has marked the launch of On The Breadline with a £1mn pledge.