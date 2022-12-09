3 calls for speaker proposals

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising, Chartered Institute of Fundraising Scotland, and the Resource Alliance have all put out calls for speaker proposals for next year’s events.

Speaker proposals are invited for July’s Fundraising Convention, September’s Scottish Fundraising Conference, and IFC.

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s Fundraising Convention 2023 will be taking place at the QEII Centre in London – a departure from the usual Barbican venue. It is now looking for content for the event and welcomes ideas.

Applications to speak at Convention can be done via either a video or written submission, and should focus on the following:

What is your session idea?

Who is it for?

What will they get from it?

How long does it need to be?

Proposals can be submitted here and the deadline is 9am, 16 January 2023.

The Scottish Fundraising Conference takes place on the 5 and 6 September in Glasgow, and it is looking for masterclass, plenary, and session speakers in the following areas:

Community and Events

Marketing and Communications

Management and Strategy

Individual Giving and Legacies

Personal Development

Partnerships and philanthropy

Trusts

More information can be found here, where proposals can also be submitted. This has a closer deadline of 14 December.

Next year’s IFC takes place in hybrid format on 17-20 October, with the theme Unite. For this one, proposals must be submitted by 10 January. The Resource Alliance is looking for proposals for long-form masterclasses as well as for in-person and online workshops. These can be submitted here.