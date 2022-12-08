Fundraising Badge gives public confidence in offering support

Research by the Fundraising Regulator has found that people are more confident about supporting a charity if it displays the Fundraising Badge.

The survey of 2,200 members of the public was carried out by nfpResearch to help the Fundraising Regulator gauge recognition of the badge.

It found that three quarters felt more confident about offering their support when the badge was displayed.

61% of respondents would be more likely to think positively of a charity showing the Fundraising Badge

73% would be more confident in supporting a charity displaying the badge

51% were more likely to support a charity they had never heard of if it was displaying the badge

28% have checked if a charity is registered with the Fundraising Regulator before making a donation

The survey also measured public awareness of the Fundraising Regulator, finding that 20% of those questioned recognised it. This is up from 7% back in 2018/19

The Fundraising Badge is the logo that says ‘registered with Fundraising Regulator’ and is a key part of the Regulator’s safer giving advice for the public. While the Regulator has been asking people to ‘look for the badge’ for some time, this year it has used digital marketing to get it in front of more people, including audiences it might not have engaged with before.