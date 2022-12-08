Fundraising Badge gives public confidence in offering support

Melanie May | 8 December 2022 | News

Research by the Fundraising Regulator has found that people are more confident about supporting a charity if it displays the Fundraising Badge.

The survey of 2,200 members of the public was carried out by nfpResearch to help the Fundraising Regulator gauge recognition of the badge.

It found that three quarters felt more confident about offering their support when the badge was displayed.

The Fundraising Badge is the logo that says ‘registered with Fundraising Regulator’ and is a key part of the Regulator’s safer giving advice for the public. While the Regulator has been asking people to ‘look for the badge’ for some time, this year it has used digital marketing to get it in front of more people, including audiences it might not have engaged with before.

