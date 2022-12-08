Five tweets for fundraisers for 8 December 2022
Where do fundraisers go when they stop fundraising? A brief history of stamps in fundraising, inflation’s impact on average gift amounts, a medal for a fundraising researcher, fundraisers on film over a century ago, and more. All found on the firehose of a different but still functioning Twitter.
1. Inflation bites
Charities and businesses haven’t experienced the challenge of significant inflation since the early 1980s. It’s here now and every day eating into charities’ reserves, supporters’ savings and income, and the value of each donation that is received.
2. Stamps
As you might know, non-barcoded definitive (standard Queen’s head) and Christmas stamps will remain valid only until 31 January 2023. While you use them up on some personal thank you messages to donors, here’s a reminder how stamps have been used to raise funds by charities in different countries over the past 130 years or so.
3. Fundraisers of old
Mark Phillips has been exploring Reuters’ newsreel archives to find stories featuring fundraisers. Here’s one from 1916.
4. Recognising research
Research into fundraising and philanthropy is essential for the future of fundraising. Congratulations to Dr Beth Breeze on receiving her OBE for services in this area – and for taking the opportunity to share its importance with Prince William.
5. Wowzah. Sharing good examples
Given the number of fundraising messages sent out every day it’s surprising we don’t see more people reacting to them – whether positively or negatively.
It’s a pleasure then to spot another experienced fundraiser sharing another charity’s fundraising appeal that they’ve received. Joshua then goes on to explain why it resonated for him.
Have you shared a good example of fundraising recently, so that other fundraisers can learn from it?
6. Work after fundraising?
Yes, you won’t be surprised there’s a bonus sixth tweet. I don’t think I’ve seen someone ask this question before: I’ve been more focused on how people become fundraisers and move to the sector.
So I’m interested in the answers.