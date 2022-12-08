Five tweets for fundraisers for 8 December 2022 Blue ice. Photo by Matheus Bertelli

Where do fundraisers go when they stop fundraising? A brief history of stamps in fundraising, inflation’s impact on average gift amounts, a medal for a fundraising researcher, fundraisers on film over a century ago, and more. All found on the firehose of a different but still functioning Twitter.

1. Inflation bites

Charities and businesses haven’t experienced the challenge of significant inflation since the early 1980s. It’s here now and every day eating into charities’ reserves, supporters’ savings and income, and the value of each donation that is received.

Advertisement

New inflation figures out today, worth remembering the impact this is having on charities.

Today's 🚨NEW🚨 @ProBonoEcon analysis of @CAF data shows the average charitable donation has been stuck at £20 since 2017. That's a problem 😬😬👇 1/ pic.twitter.com/51lsNfR8bv — Nicole Sykes (@NicoleSykes_) September 14, 2022

2. Stamps

As you might know, non-barcoded definitive (standard Queen’s head) and Christmas stamps will remain valid only until 31 January 2023. While you use them up on some personal thank you messages to donors, here’s a reminder how stamps have been used to raise funds by charities in different countries over the past 130 years or so.

A thread celebrating stamps used for raising funds which began in 1890 and shows how images of philanthropy are used by nation states and charities — Philanthropyinfiction (@Philanthropyin3) July 31, 2020

3. Fundraisers of old

Mark Phillips has been exploring Reuters’ newsreel archives to find stories featuring fundraisers. Here’s one from 1916.

Fundraisers at work in 1916 https://t.co/FZVdU4z87e — Mark Phillips (@Markyphillips) September 18, 2022

4. Recognising research

Research into fundraising and philanthropy is essential for the future of fundraising. Congratulations to Dr Beth Breeze on receiving her OBE for services in this area – and for taking the opportunity to share its importance with Prince William.

Thank you so much to whoever nominated me, and supported that nomination, for an honour. It brought so much pleasure to my family (who’ve put up with my work schedule for years) and I bent Prince William’s ear about the importance of research into #philanthropy & #fundraising. pic.twitter.com/APncdmHyss — Beth Breeze (@UKCPhilanthropy) December 8, 2022

5. Wowzah. Sharing good examples

Given the number of fundraising messages sent out every day it’s surprising we don’t see more people reacting to them – whether positively or negatively.

It’s a pleasure then to spot another experienced fundraiser sharing another charity’s fundraising appeal that they’ve received. Joshua then goes on to explain why it resonated for him.

Have you shared a good example of fundraising recently, so that other fundraisers can learn from it?

wowzah, check out this email from Greenpeace UK. I kinda love it. pic.twitter.com/h9jTJ02blH — Joshua Leigh (@joshleighonline) December 8, 2022

6. Work after fundraising?

Yes, you won’t be surprised there’s a bonus sixth tweet. I don’t think I’ve seen someone ask this question before: I’ve been more focused on how people become fundraisers and move to the sector.

So I’m interested in the answers.

Asking for a friend and out of curiosity #FundraisingTwitter



What jobs do fundraisers usually go into when leaving the charity sector? Or is it a Hotel California situation? — Daniel David (@AbuCalves) December 8, 2022