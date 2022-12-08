Charity Christmas appeal films – part 2

Here are 12 more 2022 charity Christmas appeal films – from the big to the small, and a range of approaches, from animated tales and celebrity appeals, to films where people who have been supported by charities tell their own stories.

We are proud to launch our #7YearsofChristmas campaign. It takes a woman, on average, 7 years to leave an abusive relationship. That's 7 years too long. Please help us to help them to leave sooner. Donate today & your donation will be DOUBLED! https://t.co/UMoBYJ7ZhV pic.twitter.com/iGuAofZsSK
— Solace Women's Aid (@SolaceWomensAid) November 29, 2022

Solace Women’s Aid

Solace Women’s Aid has launched its launch #7YearsofChristmas campaign. It shows the reality of seven years of Christmases for a woman in an abusive relationship, and explains that on average, it takes a woman this long to leave one. It asks people to help it to help them to leave sooner.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! 🎅🎄❄️



Have you seen our Christmas TV ad? Watch it below and find out how your donation can bring a child one step closer to home this Christmas 👇 https://t.co/0FluUhB3Wa pic.twitter.com/UXwywmBfg7
— GOSHCharity (@GOSHCharity) November 10, 2022

GOSH Charity

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity’s Christmas stocking appeal film is the animated story of Henry (a real boy who has spent two Christmases in hospital), who is able to leave hospital for Christmas thanks to a whole host of colourful stockings. The appeal’s message is that by donating to GOSH Charity this Christmas, supporters will be helping fund vital resources and support that Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) needs to get seriously ill children one step closer to home, as well as helping bring Christmas to the hospital for those children whose treatment needs to continue over the festive season.

Action for Youth

Action4Youth’s animated Christmas appeal film shows a growing group of young people walking past signs for problems like anxiety, addiction, despair and crime and following instead a sign for Action4Youth that leads to a fun Christmas village with a banner that says ‘Welcome to your future’. It ends with a message that the charity changes the lives of over 25,000 young people a year – thanks to the public’s support.

Gingerbread

Gingerbread’s appeal focuses on Lowri, who talks about the impact of the cost of living crisis on her and her young son, Louis, and asks people to support single parents this Christmas by donating.

We all know how the usual charity ad goes, but this isn't one of them.



As @RichardEGrant asks, can you imagine hospital without clean water? It's reality for thousands around the world. This must change, because #WaterMeansLife.



See how to help 👉 https://t.co/pAV6J3HnyM pic.twitter.com/IOwozw8EJd
— WaterAid UK 💦 (@WaterAidUK) December 5, 2022

WaterAid

Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant is supporting the Water Means Life appeal with WaterAid this winter, lending his distinctive voice to the charity’s appeal film. The campaign aims to raise £2.5 million during its run from November 2022 to February 2023. Funds raised will provide life-saving clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene to health centres in Mozambique and around the world. In support of the appeal, Richard recorded a compelling voiceover depicting the reality of being treated in a facility with equipment washed in contaminated water and no flushing toilets on-site.

Caritas Salford

Caritas Salford’s Advent Appeal features a Manchester bee telling the story of how, when he’d been homeless the charity had helped him with all kinds of support as well as listening ears. It asks Will you #BeeTherefor someone this Christmas? The short film was created by Doodledo.

BHT Sussex

BHT Sussex has launched its 2022 Christmas Appeal, with a video about First Base, its day centre for rough sleepers in Brighton and Hove. Last year it supported 578 people, providing food and drink, showers and clothes, alongside advice and support to move people away from homelessness for good. Big Egg Films once again donated this film for free.

Age UK

Creative marketing agency Consider has recently worked on a Christmas charity TV advert campaign for Age UK. Called Fred’s World, it is now live on national TV and focuses on raising awareness of loneliness among older people.

Claire House Children’s Hospice

In this film, the families of two children explain why Claire House Children’s Hospice is so important to them and why people’s support is vital this Christmas.

SMOAT

SMOAT’s 2022 Christmas Appeal, launched on 20 November, is its main fundraiser for the year. This year it is supporting two projects in Africa, with Zambia Orphans Aid UK and Action in Africa.

Glasgow City Mission

Glasgow City Mission’s Christmas Appeal tells the story of Barry who has moved from addiction and homelessness to a valued member of the charity’s Rehab Pathways Team.

Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity

With some children and young people needing to be in hospital over Christmas ECHC’s film explains how it works to support them and their families, using the stories of four children – Noah, Macy, Jess and Hector.