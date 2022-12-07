Idris Elba partners with NFL in support of knife crime charities, & other celeb news

From Idris Elba to Gail Porter, and football stars Mason Mount and Peter Crouch – here’s a round up of how celebrities are supporting good causes.

Idris Elba partners with NFL & Aden Durde in support of knife crime charities

Idris Elba and Dallas Cowboys coach Aden Durde have partnered for the NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Week 13 initiative, spotlighting Elba’s fashion-purpose brand ‘Don’t Stab Your Future’ (DSYF), which supports charities working to combat knife crime in the capital. The duo customised a pair of Nike Air Force One’s with DSYF graphics. Design details included a list of the 14 London postcodes that have been affected by knife crime. Don’t Stab Your Future is handwritten by Elba with a neon graffiti inspired colour pop across the shoe to represent London’s urban landscape. In a nod to the pair’s British roots the Air Force One logo is customised in the Union flag colors of red, white and blue. Two pairs of the customised ‘Don’t Stab Your Future’ Nike Air Force One trainers have been signed by Elba and Durde and will be auctioned by NFL Auction, with monies raised donated to Big Kid Foundation.

Advertisement

Stephanie Hurst supports The Sleep Charity pilot programme

TV and radio presenter, Stephanie Hirst is supporting a pilot programme from The Sleep Charity to tackle sleep poverty in the wake of growing concerns surrounding sleep health. As an ambassador for the project, Hirst is helping to raise awareness of the issue. Supported by pilot funding from CareTech Foundation, the project will see The Sleep Charity campaigning for organisations to donate new items to aid those in need this winter, and it hopes to expand the programme nationally in the coming months. Silentnight, Mattress Online, Bensons for Beds and Doncaster Chamber are on board with the charity’s campaign, providing products and warehouse space.

Last Friday, we welcomed sports stars, friends of athletics, and special guests for the launch of our brand-new charity, The Personal Best Foundation. Find out more about the launch dinner and our charity ➡ https://t.co/YWp6aTKS0o pic.twitter.com/rS7FJgK8TA — Personal Best Foundation (@pbestfoundation) November 23, 2022

Sporting celebrities attend England Athletics foundation launch event

England Athletics recently officially launched its Personal Best Foundation – a new charity that uses athletics to support disadvantaged children and young people across England. Olympic and Paralympic athletes Christine Ohuruogu, Kelly Sotherton, Marilyn Okoro, and Vanessa Wallace were among those attending Drapers’ Hall to celebrate the launch last month, which helped shine a light on the challenges facing 4million children across the UK living with inequality and poverty. It was also an opportunity to hear real-life stories of the Foundation’s trustees and ambassadors, including former world champion and record-holder Fatima Whitbread. Also in the room were members of the record-breaking Team England from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games including Tom Bosworth, Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker, and Abigail Irozuru, as well as rising stars from Thames Valley Harriers Athletics Club and Track Academy. A collection of auction items on the night helped raise more than £20,000 for the foundation.

It’s here!



Our @helpfilm101 animation featuring @Gailporter highlighting why #storage is so important for people experiencing homelessness.



Follow our #Everyday campaign, donate via our Crowdfunder or enquire about how you can support on our website #storage #animation #film pic.twitter.com/jR5NnM45Dg — Street Storage (@street_storage) November 17, 2022

Gail Porter lends voice to Street Storage campaign

Street Storage launched a nationwide appeal last month to raise awareness of people experiencing homelessness, and to generate more funds to continue to provide them with free, accessible and safe storage for their belongings. The appeal, entitled ‘Everyday’, launched on 17 November, and includes an animation with a voice over by presenter Gail Porter. Porter wanted to work on this project because of her own previous struggles with homelessness.

Our incredible patron @masonmount is raffling away 7 worn and signed items, with all proceeds going to our work supporting seriously ill children and their families. LAST CHANCE TO ENTER: raffle closes tomorrow, £1 to enter https://t.co/RkPKFgr49Q#memorabiliaraffle @eBay_UK pic.twitter.com/MlwUTJQC8Y — Together for Short Lives (@Tog4ShortLives) December 3, 2022

Mason Mount & Peter Crouch partner with eBay for charity raffle

eBay recently partnered with Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount, and England footballing legend, Peter Crouch, to launch a charity raffle featuring iconic items of football memorabilia from the pair’s careers. The raffle ran from 10 November to 5 December, with all proceeds donated to Together for Short Lives and Rays of Sunshine, It gave fans the chance to win their very own piece of football history for £1 – with some items being valued at around £10,000. Items up for grabs included Peter Crouch’s England 2008/09 shirt, signed by David Beckham, Ashley Cole, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard, and boots that Mason Mount wore in the run to the UEFA Euro 2020 final.

Tomorrow’s Tigers rugs by Peter Doig, Ai Weiwei benefit WWF | Wallpaper https://t.co/YQ19sZvTQZ — 艾未未 Ai Weiwei (@aiww) November 15, 2022

Artists contribute works to raise funds for tiger conservation

Ai Weiwei, Reena Saini Kallat and Anish Kapoor are among a number of international artists to have contributed to a selling exhibition raising funds for WWF’s tiger conservation work last month. Tomorrow’s Tigers took place over the last week of November at Sotheby’s, and featured original tiger themed rug designs by the artists. The rugs were available to buy through the website of Art for Your World and Tomorrow’s Tigers was curated by Artwise and produced by Christopher Farr.