Half of people more inclined to give at Christmas, despite many feeling worse off

Half (48%) of people say they are more likely to give at Christmas than during the rest of the year, rising to 69% for Gen Z, according to new research from Enthuse.

Enthuse’s Donor Pulse Winter 2022 report also shows that 83% of those who have given in the last three months plan to give at Christmas, although nearly two in five (38%) are not yet fully committed.

Money isn’t the only thing people are planning on giving over Christmas however, with 61% of people saying they plan to donate items.

The percentage of people feeling worse off is around the same as in Enthuse’s last report – marginally down from 64% in Autumn to 63% in Winter. However, this varies depending on household income. 76% of households with an income of £20,000 or less feel worse off, compared to 47% of those with an income of £60,000 or more.

Energy prices come out on top as a reason, with 78% stating this as a concern, and food prices coming a close second at 68%. Rent/mortgage costs are the next biggest concern at 28% – up six percentage points from the Autumn), along with the prospect of recession (also 28%), while the cost of running a car was a concern for 27%.

The level of concern varies by age. Enthuse’s data shows that 55% of Gen Z consider themselves concerned about energy prices for example, compared to 91% of 65-80 year olds. This reverses for rent/mortgage costs with 41% of Gen Z finding this worrying, against 11% of 65-80 year olds and 19% of the 55-64 age group.

Commenting on the research, Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Enthuse Founder and CEO, said:

“The economic backdrop remains a difficult one for charities as we close out the year, with inflation putting a strain on supporter’s bank accounts. The good news is that Christmas remains a charitable time of year, and a high percentage of people intend to donate to good causes.” “Engaging with under 40s will be important this Christmas, as the data tells us that they’re particularly generous at this time of year. Convincing younger and drifting donors to donate to your cause will have a tangible impact on the success of your festive fundraising season.”

Other key findings:

75% of the public have donated in the last quarter

80% of under 40s gave, with Millennials the most generous at 81%

72% of over 40s gave with Gen X the most generous at 74%

Online is the preferred way to give, with 46% of the public having given that way in the last three months

32% of donors are giving to three or more causes

15% of regular donors are planning to increase the amount they give each month – but 16% are planning to either cancel or reduce the amount they give