Tour de Law raises £110K for Breast Cancer Now, & other fundraising event news

The annual Tour de Law cycle challenge saw 11,000 kilometres cycled and £110,000 raised for breast cancer research and care, while elsewhere the RNIB will be participating in January’s Take on 250 virtual fundraising challenge. More on the events and others below.

RNIB welcomes back Take on 250

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) welcomes back virtual fundraiser Take on 250 in January. Over two million people across the UK are living with sight loss, which is why RNIB and 49 other charities from the sight loss sector are uniting to help make a difference by inviting people to Take on 250. Taking place from 1 January to 31 January 2023, the virtual fundraiser is free, and participants can choose any challenge individually or as a team to help raise awareness of the challenges people with sight loss face every day. Participants can choose any activity, whether it be singing, baking, running, walking, or dancing and complete 250 minutes, 250 laps, or 250 hours – the choice is up to the individual or team, including their fundraising target.

Tour de Law raises £110,000 for Breast Cancer Now

This year’s Tour de Law saw over 11,000 kilometres cycled and £110,000 raised for breast cancer research and care. Breast Cancer Now’s Tour de Law 2022 took place on 12 and 13 October with 15 teams taking part to mark the 10th anniversary of the only legal sector cycle race. Latham & Watkins LLP were crowned the Tour de Law 2022 champions, cycling a herculean 909 kilometres over the two days. They raised over £19,000, and won the Tour de Law trophy and framed INEOS Grenadiers jersey, signed by the 2019 Tour de France team. Since its inception in 2012, Tour de Law has raised over £1 million for breast cancer research and support.

Dentons ball raises almost £8k for charities

Dentons netted close to £8,000 for two employee-nominated charities at its annual fundraising ball in Glasgow this autumn – the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to Covid19 pandemic restrictions. Attended by more than 100 Dentons employees from across Scotland, the masquerade ball held at Citation Glasgow (housed, fittingly, in a former Sheriff Court building) saw a grand total of £7,910 raised through raffle tickets and event ticket sales. The funds will be equally shared between youth mental health charity Tiny Changes, nominated by staff in Dentons’ Edinburgh office, and Beatson Cancer Charity, chosen by employees based at Dentons’ Glasgow office.

INEOS Tour de France raises funds for Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation

INEOS Automotive, part of INEOS Group, has raised £500 for the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) Foundation through the INEOS Tour de France challenge. This saw 122 INEOS staff teams from across the globe take part, riding in teams from across its sites to complete the distance of every stage of the Tour de France cycle race. 113 teams who completed all 21 stages have won the right to donate £1000 to one or two chosen local charities. In total, INEOS is donating £113,000 through this initiative in 2022. An INEOS Automotive team in Anchor House, London, chose to split their donation between two charities, donating £500 to the CdLS Foundation UK & Ireland and the Rhino Orphanage. INEOS Automotive’s Team Captain Paul Sullivan’s grandson lives with this condition and he was able to meet up with other families with children who suffer from CdLS to hand them the cheque, including the McGann family (pictured).

Apex Foundation Gala raises £650k for good causes

The Apex Foundation’s inaugural Purpose Beyond Service Charity Gala, hosted at the Natural History Museum saw 300 guests from companies including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan amongst others raise £650,000 through pledges, donations and auction bids. The money will be distributed by the Apex Foundation to four charities: Blue Marine Foundation, Tusk Trust, CAMFED and WaterAid. Highlights from the event included a sustainably-sourced low carbon footprint vegetarian menu, a surprise performance by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and a powerful keynote speech from Dragons’ Den’s Deborah Meaden.

TalkTalk’s Night of Ambition raises £401k for Ambitious about Autism

TalkTalk’s 14th annual fundraising event, Night of Ambition has raised £401k in aid of Ambitious about Autism. Night of Ambition is TalkTalk’s annual fundraising gala in aid of long-standing charity partner, Ambitious about Autism, which supports young people living with autism across the UK.

Hope and Knowledge Cycle to raise funds for Muntada Aid

Muntada Aid is teaming up with Hope and Knowledge Cycle, which is to raise funds for the charity’s Little Heart mission to Tanzania. 32 cyclists from the club will be taking on the Hijrah Ride from Mecca to Medina after being the first cycling team in the world to complete this challenging journey earlier in 2022. During the second edition of Hijrah Ride, which is due to take place in February 2023, the cyclists will endure a three-day ride across some of the most challenging desert conditions, such as strong headwinds and temperatures hitting 40C. The riders come together from various parts of the UK to support children suffering from congenital heart defects around the world.