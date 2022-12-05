1 in 10 people would volunteer this winter if asked

A study by Charities Aid Foundation suggests that charities could tap into an extra 34 million hours of volunteering time this winter, with 1 in 10 people saying they’d give up a day to a local charity, group or club if personally asked.

CAF questioned 1,199 people in October, releasing the findings today on UN International Volunteer Day. From its findings, it suggests that there are potentially 1 million new volunteers that charities could recruit, with a quarter (24%) of those surveyed saying they were very likely to volunteer and had not done so already over the last 12 months.

More than three quarters (78%) said they believe that volunteering can really make a difference in local communities, while four-fifths (81%) agree that people in their community will find it difficult to manage financially over the coming months.

Alison Taylor, CEO of CAF Bank and CAF Charity Services, said:

“Most UK charities rely on huge numbers of people who generously give up their time to help. International Volunteer Day 2022 provides a chance to celebrate their work and show how we can all contribute through volunteering. “At a time when people may find it difficult to help charities financially, donating your time can be an invaluable way to support charities and their vital work in your local community.”

Solette Sheppardson, CEO of Voluntary Support North Surrey, said:

“Everybody’s journey in volunteering is individual and their reasons for giving back will be personal to them. But the impact they make is universal. We see time and again that volunteers through third sector organisations reach and support some of the most vulnerable in our society. They shape our communities.”

According to research from the Office for National Statistics, every year, formal volunteering through a group, club, or organisation adds approximately £24 billion of value to the economy.

CAF’s polling also shows that many people engage in informal volunteering with 22% of respondents looking after a child or pet for a friend, relative, or neighbour, and 12% helping an elderly or vulnerable person in October.

This year’s UN International Volunteer Day celebrates the theme of solidarity through volunteering.