UK Charity Week 2022 back for 10th year

Melanie May | 2 December 2022 | News

Monday (5 December) marks the start of the tenth annual national charity campaign, UK Charity Week.

UK Charity Week (#UKCharityWeek) works to place awareness and fundraising for charities high on the national agenda at a time of the year when people are statistically at their most giving.

Lee B. Rayment, Founder of UK Charity Week, said:

“It never ceases to amaze me how hard-working and resilient our charity sector is. It’s been a torrid time on the fundraising and marketing front, and still, you see charities fighting through it with integrity and belief in what they are doing. I hope UK Charity Week can provide them with plenty to write and promote themselves with and, of course, the fundraising opportunities it also presents to the causes that maximise the opportunity UK Charity Week presents.”

Each day of UK Charity Week has a theme:

The week is also supported by a number of celebrities including World Snooker Champion Stuart Bingham, Ex-England & Manchester City Manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, Liverpool Legend Neil Ruddock, and Coronation Street star William Roache.

The campaign logo is available for download from the UK Charity Week website and digital assets are available for download by Official Partners. The week can be followed on social media at @UKCharityWeek.

