Regulators join forces to help people give safely this Christmas

Melanie May

Melanie May | 2 December 2022 | News

Shopping. A man's hand holding a credit card in front of his laptop

With reports of charity fraud increasing by more than 40% in the last year, the Fundraising Regulator, Charity Commission for England and Wales and Action Fraud have come together to help the public give safely to charitable causes this Christmas.

Their campaign urges donors to make simple checks to ensure their donations reach the intended cause.

Advertisement

It suggests that people do the following:

The campaign also notes that there has been an increase in personal cause fundraising, which is not regulated by the Charity Commission or the Fundraising Regulator. It says that while many of these appeals are legitimate, fraudsters and scammers have also been known to set up such pages to take advantage of people’s generosity. It suggests that anyone with concerns should contact the platform hosting the activity or report it to the police or Action Fraud.

Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator said:

“Charities perform vital work in this country and overseas, and we are keen to ensure that the steadfast generosity of the British public continues to be channelled into where it is needed most. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, where charities and personal budgets are tight, people must feel confident that their donations are going to where they are intended.

 

“Although fraudsters remain inventive, by following some simple checks you can reduce your chances of falling victim to fraud and help ensure that charities continue to receive the donations they need to carry out their essential work.”

From January to November 2022, 408 reports of charity fraud were made to Action Fraud, with a total reported loss of £2.3 million – which is a 44% increase from last year (£1.6 million).  

Related posts

13 November 2017

Interview with Fundraising Regulator Chair makes headlines
23 October 2017

Code changes to static collections now in force
21 November 2017

WWF Christmas appeal shows poaching from elephant’s perspective
4 December 2017

Aldi to donate surplus foodstock on Christmas Eve

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.