1,000 free nights away for carers Lottie’s Will Donnelly (left) and Chris Donnelly (right) with dancer Anton Du Beke Jeff launching ‘Nights On Lottie’. Photo credit: Jeff Gilbert

To mark this year’s Carers Rights Day 2022 (24 November), later living platform Lottie has pledged 1,000 free night stays for carers across the UK for 2023.

To launch the nationwide pledge, Lottie has teamed up with Unplugged, which runs a variety of digital detox cabins in the UK countryside, to offer over 30 three-night stays for carers (and a plus one) in need of a break, with more breaks to follow. The initiative is supported by Anton Du Beke, whose mother worked as a carer, and The Care Workers Charity.

Advertisement

Will Donnelly, Co-founder of Lottie said:

“Despite being a fundamental part of the UK’s healthcare system – especially over the last few years – the UK’s social care workforce are often overworked and under-appreciated. Many carers, especially unpaid carers, (someone who cares for a friend or family member due to illness, a disability, or a mental health issue) feel invisible and unrecognised for all that they do. “We are incredibly honoured to have Anton’s support to launch our 1000-night pledge. Nights On Lottie is a huge opportunity to raise awareness of our on-going mission to champion the incredible efforts of carers across the UK – and it was inspired by the fantastic work of Nights On Us, who gifted NHS workers free hotel stays during the pandemic.”

Hector Hughes, Co-Founder of Unplugged, commented:

“We started Unplugged to help busy and burnt-out people rest and recharge. Carers are always on and always putting others before themselves. We’re so pleased to be a part of this and to help them switch off in nature for a few days with an Unplugged digital detox.”

Carers can be nominated here. This first giveaway will run until midnight on 9 January 2023 and is open to anyone who works as a care worker or carer (both paid and unpaid), people can either nominate themselves, a friend, family member, or colleague.

33 winners will be chosen at random when the competition ends to win a free three-night stay at one of Unplugged’s cabins at any time in 2023 (excluding Bank Holidays).