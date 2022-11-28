Annual Effective Giving Day takes place

Effective Giving Day takes place today ­– with on and offline events taking place in countries worldwide, aimed at helping people create more impact through their giving.

The annual day works to help people find the causes with the greatest need along with effective charities to support.

This year’s Effective Giving Day event on YouTube Live will cover:

How one person really can make a difference: How to 100x your impact through effective donations

New findings in the philanthropic space

How effective giving has benefitted members’ lives with guest speakers including Giving What We Can co-founder and author Rutger Bregman, ethicist Peter Singer, and science broadcaster and professional poker player Liv Boeree

The online and in-person events are being held in Toronto, Vancouver, São Paulo, Sydney, Melbourne, Munich, Heidelberg, Estonia, and Italy among others.

The day is organised by a group of organisations including UK and US based Giving What We Can, Effective Altruism Australia, and EffectivSpenden.org in Germany.

Giving What We Can is a community of people who have pledged to give a significant portion – 10% – of their income to improving the lives of others. The organisation was founded in 2009 following Oxford University philosopher Toby Ord’s decision to give more than half of all his future earnings to effective charities. There are now over 9,000 members in 97 countries, from a range of backgrounds, ages, professions, incomes and philosophies. So far, they have donated almost $300mn and have pledged over $3bn.