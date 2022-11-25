New Executive Director for Humane Society International/UK, & other movers

News of recent charity appointments including to the Executive Director role at Humane Society International/UK, and a raft of Trustee announcements.

Nick Jones becomes Humane Society International/UK Executive Director

Humane Society International/UK has announced that it has appointed Nick Jones as its new Executive Director. Jones has previously held several senior positions in UK nonprofits including Save the Children and, most recently, as Managing Director of Fundraising, Communications and Policy at Action for Children. He is also an independent member of the Standards Committee of the Fundraising Regulator of England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Claire Bass, who has been Executive Director of Humane Society International/UK since she joined the organisation in 2014, is stepping into the newly created role of Senior Director of Campaigns and Public Affairs.

Doris Olulode joins Prostate Cancer UK as Chair of Board of Trustees

Prostate Cancer UK has announced that HR and EDI expert Doris Olulode will be taking over from Charles Packshaw as the charity’s Chair of the Board of Trustees from 1 December 2022. Olulode brings with her a wealth of HR experience gained during her tenure at Ford Motor Company, most recently in her role as HR Director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She is also a strong advocate for embedding equality, diversity and inclusion at the heart of organisations, having led the African Ancestry Network at Ford and currently as the chair of the EDI Taskforce at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.

L-R Lesley Rose, & Freya Anglin-Liiv

New CEO & Chair of Trustees for Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide

Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SoBS) has announced the appointment of its new CEO, Lesley Rose, as well as its new Chair of Trustees, Freya Anglin-Liiv. Incumbent CEO Eric Thwaites will retire on 31 December after over sixteen years with the organisation. Rose is the current SoBS Chief Financial Officer and has led the financial operations of the organisation since 2017. She will be joined by a new Chair of Trustees, Freya Anglin-Liiv, who was previously Treasurer and trustee of SoBS.

We're pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Frances Corner OBE, Warden of Goldsmiths, as the new Chair of Trustees at Maudsley Charity. Professor Corner will formally take up the post in January 2023.https://t.co/rkobK7wzAd — Maudsley Charity (@maudsleycharity) November 18, 2022

Professor Frances Corner appointed Chair of Trustees at Maudsley Charity

Professor Frances Corner OBE, Warden of Goldsmiths, is the new Chair of Trustees at Maudsley Charity. The Charity works with South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King’s College London, and community organisations. Professor Corner takes over the role from David Barclay, who joined the Maudsley Charity in 2018. She will formally take up the post in January 2023. The Warden previously served as a Trustee on the board of youth homelessness charity Centrepoint, a role she moved on from this summer to take on a new challenge in the sector.

Melanie Hind joins DEC Board of Trustees as Honorary Treasurer

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has announced that Melanie Hind has joined its Board of Trustees as Honorary Treasurer. Hind will succeed Jane Hanson CBE after over four years in the post. Hind has helped to guide financial services and non-profit organisations for over 35 years. She previously spent six years as Executive Director, Board and Committee Member at the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), where she worked on corporate governance and stewardship, reporting, and ethical and technical audit and actuarial standards. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and was a partner at PwC.