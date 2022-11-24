Black Friday: brands using the day to do good Frugi

A growing number of brands are choosing to do some good over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here’s a round up of some of them.

Clemie – Clemie’s Clothes

Frugi donates to Clemie’s Clothes

With soaring prices and families struggling, Cornwall-based organic children’s clothing company Frugi has decided to do Black Friday differently this year – with the aim to help as many children as it can with a ‘Buy One & We Donate One’ campaign. The sale, which runs from 21 to 29 November, will see Frugi reducing prices by up to 40%. For every item sold at sale price, Frugi will donate an item to the charity Clemie’s Clothes whose aim it is to rehome pre-loved items to those families who need a little extra support.

Armani does Blue Friday in support of Acqua for Life

Each November, Armani beauty turns Black Friday into Blue Friday. This Blue Friday, make your purchase count. For every purchase on armanibeauty.com Armani beauty will donate 30% to the Acqua for Life cause, while customers save 30%.

AYM celebrates Green Friday & donates to World Land Trust

This year slow fashion brand AYM will be celebrating Green Friday. Instead of relying on heavy discounts to drive sales, it will be activating its 10 for 10 initiative from Friday until Monday 28 November. All purchases over the 4-day period will automatically be discounted at 10%, in addition, 10% of each sale will be donated to the World Land Trust as part of AYM’s Save an Acre Programme. For every £100 donated 1 acre of habitat can be protected.

ChattyFeet invites people to be a #SecretSockSanta

Shop with ChattyFeet this weekend and you can become a #SecretSockSanta.For every pair of socks bought, ChattyFeet will donate 2x pairs to Crisis, so they can give them to the people they’re helping this winter. Last year, ChattyFeet donated over 2000 pairs. The Black Friday promotion ends at midnight on Sunday 27 November.

Paddy & Scott’s closes online shop to help charities instead

Coffee supplier, Paddy & Scott’s, has taken the decision to literally close down its online shop from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday (25 to 28 November) in a boycott of a period that it believes contributes to national debt, cripples small businesses and often forces consumers to make unnecessary purchases. Instead of operating its online shop, its staff will be going out into the community to help four charities chosen by staff: Little Lifts, Suffolk Libraries, St Helena Hospice and The Coffee Caravan. Every member of Paddy & Scott’s staff will have the opportunity to help with these charities. Over the Black Friday weekend, Paddy & Scott’s will also be shining a light on each of the charities and small businesses it is supporting on its social media pages.

Givematch encourages shoppers to GOGOF this Black Friday

Match-funding platform Givematch is encouraging shoppers to ditch buy one get one free (BOGOF) offers this Black Friday and go for ‘GOGOF’ – give one get one free donations – to help struggling charities. Its research suggests that more than a third of UK adults plan on giving less than they normally would this festive season but that 50% of UK adults feel guilty they’re not able to do more for charities this year, with one in ten saying they would rather receive no gifts at all so that charities could receive the money instead. People who donate through Givematch can ‘earn’ a matched donation through the power of social sharing. Each Givematch donor is given a link, and when two friends donate via that link, Givematch with match the original donation. Friends can give whatever they can to a charity of their choice for the original donation to be matched.

Reminder that HALF OF OUR PROFITS up until Monday will go to the Fior Di Loto foundation 💗🌸🎀 Find our more about Fior Di Loto here https://t.co/RIFUyZMUjI #FiorDiLotoFriday #LucyandYak #InMyYaks #dungarees #overalls pic.twitter.com/YGkj9uD2Au — Lucy & Yak (@LucyandYak) November 22, 2022

Lucy & Yak help girls go to school

Lucy & Yak have been doing Good Friday differently since 2018. Between the 21 and 28 November, half of its profits will be donated to Fior Di Loto, helping girls to go to school. Last Black Friday, together with the Yak community, it managed to send 220 girls to school at the Fior Di Loto Foundation. It costs just £250 to send a girl to school for a whole year, while £1 pays for a girl’s lunch for a week, £7 pays for a pair of school shoes, and £11 for a girl’s uniform. People can also donate on the Lucy & Yak site.

Black Friday is the biggest day in retail. While the default for stores is to use heavy discounts to bring in customers … more companies are taking part in Black Friday alternatives like #greenfriday, #bluefriday, #givebackfriday, and #givingtuesdayhttps://t.co/ZokhmXHbWC pic.twitter.com/et0om0xEBm — Virtue (@Virtue_Impact) November 1, 2022

Virtue provides tips for retailers

Stores signing up to Virtue can start supporting charities in just a few minutes and instead of giving away massive discounts on Black Friday (and Cyber Monday), can turn it into a Give-Back-Friday by supporting a cause that their customers care about. The platform has also published some tips to help retailers use the weekend for good.

Nobody deserves to be homeless, especially during a cold winter. That's why MoreCoCo have decided to donate all profits from any items sold over the Black Friday period to Shelter UK.



MoreCoCo: https://t.co/ncK7E7sqSx#homeless #shelteruk #shelter #donations #blackfriday #tech pic.twitter.com/GUTUfSwhXr — CloudCoCo Plc (@cloudcocoPlc) November 11, 2022

Morecoco is donating all profits from any products sold to Shelter, and is also encouraging those that don’t see anything they want to buy to donate on Shelter’s site anyway.

Riding doesn't stop when winter starts. Get your winter cycle clothing in our Black Friday sale and we'll double our donation to the Alpkit Foundation with every order.



Shop sale: https://t.co/EEf40QO5Q5 #SonderBikes #SonderStories #Alpkit #GoNicePlacesDoGoodThings pic.twitter.com/LJpP7ka6xu — Sonder_bikes (@Sonder_bikes) November 16, 2022

Buy your winter cycling clothing at Sonder Bikes and they’ll double their donation to the Alpkit Foundation with every order.

AKA Health, Wealth and Oneness bring inner city young people and adults on hikes and activities in the Peak District National Park.



With everything you buy in our Black Friday sale, we're doubling our donation to the Alpkit Foundation.



Shop the sale: https://t.co/kQ8zwrrhiu pic.twitter.com/pKLqEYfiU5 — Alpkit (@Alpkit) November 16, 2022

Alpkit is doubling its donation to Alpkit Foundation with everything bought in its Black Friday sale.

Hi there! If you’re shopping the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, make sure you use easyfundraising. Over 7,000 brands will donate, so you can raise a FREE donation for us every time you grab a bargain! Visit: https://t.co/SVqg4fTnFt pic.twitter.com/742Mn7tvsK — suttoncancersupport (@suttoncancersup) November 14, 2022

Lots of charities are reminding people to shop using Easyfundraising so that they and others can receive a donation.

Planning on some Black Friday deals from Amazon? Shop at Amazonsmile and COPS receive a donation at no cost to you.

Use this link and support our valuable peer-support opportunities. https://t.co/1xtWFYYdO9 pic.twitter.com/tAvv8NvMzW — COPS (@UK_COPS) November 15, 2022

Others are reminding Amazon shoppers to use AmazonSmile.

Don't forget if you're planning on bagging a Black Friday bargain? Sign up to support us via @giveasyoulive and you could generate free donations on any online purchases you make at over 6,000 top retailers > https://t.co/PGwFTOZtgK pic.twitter.com/ovVsVTjQHp — AAA (@theaaazone) November 16, 2022

And others are encouraging people to shop via Give as you live.

Black Friday? We're doing it… but a little differently 😎



Instead of discounting, we'll be doubling donations to @_VAO between 25-28th November 👁️



£10 of every pair of sunglasses will be donated to our campaign to build a vision centre in Sierra Leone 🇸🇱#ShopEthicalInstead pic.twitter.com/iOO0RsjFvf — Pala Eyewear (@PalaEyewear) November 15, 2022

Pala Eyewear isn’t discounting but it is doubling donations to Vision Aid Overseas between 25-28 November.