Days like Giving Tuesday make people more likely to donate, research suggests

Ahead of next week’s Giving Tuesday, new research has shown that a third of people (35%) say such a recognised day would make them more likely to donate, with almost three quarters (73%) of those aged 18-34 said such a day was important, and more than six in ten (61%) saying that it would mean they would be likely to donate more.

The Opinium Research commissioned by Giving Tuesday surveyed 2,000 nationally representative UK adults. The research was conducted between 4 and 8 November 2022.

The results of the poll also show that almost two thirds (63%) believe it’s important that people give what they can to support charities while there is a cost-of-living crisis, with half (50%) saying they are still likely to give to charities despite the economic difficulties.

With the FIFA World Cup currently taking place, the survey also found that football fans are more likely to donate to a fundraising appeal from charity that’s close to their heart this festive period, with only around one in seven (15%) fans opting not to donate compared to a quarter (26%) of those who do not follow football. Additionally, football fans on average would give more (£48.50) compared to non-fans (£23.30).

Across the UK there were areas where people indicated that they would be more likely to continue giving to charities despite the cost of living crisis this festive period, with those in Sheffield (61%), Birmingham (56%) and London (54%) most likely to continue donating.

GivingTuesday takes place on 29 November this year, and now runs in over 70 countries. Previous years has seen support in the UK from celebrities such as Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley.

Katie Docherty, CEO at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, which leads the campaign in the UK, said:

“Giving Tuesday is a unique day where together we can celebrate, fundraise, and donate to good causes and charities. Whether through COVID, or in the face of economic difficulty due to the cost of living, we consistently see people continuing to care about others and committed to supporting charities that are close to their heart. It’s really striking to see how much younger people see the value of businesses, charities, and others coming together to fundraise and I’m looking forward to seeing some fantastic fundraising campaigns and I’m sure lots of people giving what they can on 29th November.”