Over £35mn raised on BBC Children in Need appeal night

Friday’s BBC Children in Need night has raised just over £35 million so far – £4 million down on last year’s £39 million total.

Celebrity fundraising included Joe Wicks raising over £500,000 by walking an ultramarathon, and DJ Scott Mills raising £1mn with his treadmill challenge.

As well as public donations, brands also gave to the appeal, with a number highlighted for their fundraising. These included Asda (£3mn), McDonalds (£1.3mn), Enterprise Holdings Team Pudsey (£1mn), Greggs (£782,456), DFS (£550,000), HSBC (£500,000), Cineworld (£250,000), Welcome Break (£250,000), and One Stop Stores (£100,000).

BBC Children in Need’s 42nd show was presented by Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott and Jason Manford.

The show also included the Sir Terry Wogan Young Fundraiser of the Year Award, this year won by Dante, and the Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award. This was won by Aileen, who has been fundraising for BBC Children in Need since 1985 – some 35 years.

