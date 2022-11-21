Cost-of-living crisis sees 25,000 fundraising pages set up on JustGiving

Almost 25,000 online fundraising pages have been set up by charities and crowdfunders to help people cope with the cost-of-living crisis so far, according to insight from JustGiving, with over £12mn raised since January to help with rent, mortgage payments, energy bills and food.

Pages created to support people with their energy bills have seen the biggest surge, growing by over 1,600% and collectively raising almost £75,000. Last year, donations to help with energy bills totalled just over £2,000.

JustGiving’s data also reflects the growing need for food support. Since last year, the number of crowdfunding and charity pages set up to help people gain access to food has increased by over a quarter (29%).

Overall, the data shows that the number of online pages set up to help people with rent and mortgage payments has broadly remained the same as last year although this is expected to grow in the coming months.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager at JustGiving, said:

“The cost-of-living crisis is something that is affecting millions of people across the country right now and we’re seeing this reflected on our platform. “Whilst it’s heartbreaking that so many people are having to turn to charities and their communities for help, the generosity shown by individuals across the country is extraordinary. “As we get deeper into the winter, the situation will likely worsen. We’re here to help support those individuals, communities and charities who are struggling.”

Charlotte Phillip, Director at Umbrella Café, which is fundraising on JustGiving commented:

“As a not-for-profit community café we exist to combat social isolation and food insecurity in our local community of Whitstable. “The demand for our services is the highest it’s ever been and sadly, we have 20 households on our waiting list for access to our social pantry and low-cost food shop. “Unfortunately, due to our oven being on constant overdrive, it’s now failing and we’re in desperate need of a new one. Just a few days ago we set up a crowdfunding page to help pay for this, and already it’s reached £3,000 in donations from individuals within our community which is just amazing.”