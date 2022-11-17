UNICEF UK partners on campaign with Accomplice London, plus other agency & supplier news

Find out what’s going on in agency and supplier world with these 4 snippets of news – from UNICEF UK’s partnership with Accomplice London, to a factory refurbishment and donation to Poppy Scotland from Hardies Property & Construction Consultants.

L-R Danny McArthur and Charlie Pelling

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants complete factory refurbishment for Poppy Scotland

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has completed the major refurbishment of Poppy Scotland’s Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, where all items for the Scottish Poppy Appeal are manufactured.

Work included a comprehensive refurbishment of the factory, stores, and office areas, a full upgrade of electrical, heating, and fire alarm systems and the renewal of roofs.

Advertisement

Hardies provided project management, quantity surveying, principal designer, clerk of works and health & safety advisory services, including a three-month asbestos removal enabling contract prior to the main works starting.

The project saw Hardies decant the factory into a temporary facility at Redford Barracks for two years until work was complete, providing full professional services throughout this period.

The firm is also donating £1,500 to the factory as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Charlie Pelling, Manager of Lady Haig Poppy Factory, added:

“We are delighted with the comprehensive work undertaken by Hardies to transform and upgrade our Lady Haig Poppy Factory and grateful for their generous donation, which will be used to further enhance the working environment for the ex-servicemen and women employed here.”

UNICEF UK partners on campaign with Accomplice London

The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) has partnered with Accomplice London to launch an integrated, multi-media campaign designed to highlight that children are at the heart of everything UNICEF do.

The C Stands for Children uses UNICEF’s household name as part of the creative device, replacing the C with striking images of children from across the world that have been supported by the charity.

Mark Hunter, Chief Creative Officer Accomplice London, said:

“The campaign is bold and strikingly simple, and designed to connect more people than ever before to UNICEF’s core mission to help children.”

The campaign launched by taking the spotlight at Outernet London on the breath taking Now Building in the heart of London’s West End, and runs across Print publications including The Telegraph, The Times, and The Guardian. It is also featuring in Out of Home advertising across the UK and is live across Meta and Twitter and a range of programmatic platforms from October through to December.

UNICEF UK partners will be amplifying the campaign, with an advert featuring in EasyJet’s inflight magazine on UK and EU flights, reaching an estimated 8.8mn customers. BT will also be broadcasting campaign messaging on the iconic BT Tower on key dates throughout the campaign period, while brand adverts will appear in matchday programmes during the Rugby League World Cup.

Melanoma Fund appoints SQN to boost sports-focused PR efforts

The Melanoma Fund has recruited the services of Henley-based agency SQN to boost its sport-focused PR efforts.

SQN, which works to showcase and drive the power of purpose-led partnerships in sport, will support Melanoma Fund CEO, Michelle Baker to strengthen the charity’s presence in sport through a bespoke ‘sunguard’ ambassador campaign, and sustained content and communications plan.

Melanoma Fund CEO Michelle Baker said:

“I joined the charity in 2014, working closely with the founder Harry Townsend, expanding this family run charity into a national concern, which has been both rewarding and exciting. With our new focus on sport and outdoor recreation, I am delighted to be working with the team as SQN to take the Melanoma Fund and its campaigns boldly forward into the next chapter.”

SQN’s Managing Director Chris Hughes said:

“As the charity strengthens its focus within the sport sector, we are looking forward to utilising our knowledge and expertise of this industry to help the charity grow, and most importantly, enhance the Melanoma Fund’s mission of making individuals aware of the risks of UV exposure.”

Jonathan Davies

MuchLoved celebrates 15th anniversary & £100mn raised

MuchLoved is celebrating its 15th anniversary and has also announced that it has raised £100 million for charities and good causes in the UK.

Jonathan Davies founded the online tribute charity in memory of his brother Philip, who died as a result of taking drugs in 1995, when he was in his final year at university.

MuchLoved works in partnership with hundreds of charities and nearly 2,000 funeral director branches, and there are now 160 new tribute websites being created and over 50,000 website visitors every day.

Davies said:

“I was keen to create an online memorial to Phil, a legacy that could show many of his happy years and make it easy for his school and university friends to view, make contact and maybe add pictures and thoughts of their own. I did some research but couldn’t find an appropriate service available. That’s when I first had the idea for MuchLoved.”

MuchLoved became a registered charity in 2007. It enables people to create a personalised, and free online tribute site in memory of their loved one where they can share memories, thoughts and stories with families and friends as well as light candles, add music, photos and videos. They can also collect fundraising donations for a special charity or project in their name, organise events, and celebrate anniversaries.