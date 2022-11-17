‘Uber for help’ app launches

An app has launched, aimed at connecting people in need of support with those willing to give it.

Helpall Social, a new social media giving platform, is offering a free public edition of the Helpall Social app, which people can sign up to, input their location, how far they are prepared to travel, what help they can offer and when they are available to offer it.

The cloud-based app then uses machine learning algorithms to match potential givers to people who are seeking help. Once a match is made, both parties embark on an anonymous message-based chat to determine if they are a good fit. If they are, a map is sent out so they can see each other’s whereabouts if required.

When a help request is fulfilled, the app automatically generates an Instagram-like story. Helpall is aiming to have 10,000 stories on display on its website by the end of 2023 and half a million within five years.

The Helpall Social app is initially focused on harnessing help to support the emergencies in Ukraine and Sri Lanka as its first zone priority target. The app is currently available in English, Ukrainian, Sinhalese and Tamil in line with these local priority regions, expanding to 20 languages by July and increasing to 40 languages by December 2023. It is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Hari Subramanian, Founder and CEO of Helpall said:

“When someone is going through a difficult situation, triggered by a personal crisis, a natural calamity, or a manmade situation, such as war, the only way people can currently offer help is by donating money. “Pure financial exchanges are leaving an untapped kindness potential in people who want to help in other non-financial ways. Other generic social media platforms miss this available latent potential in those who are willing to help with time or practical means. Helpall makes it very easy to ask for help, and to give help. In this way we are a kind of ‘Uber’ for help.”

Subramanian, together with Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Indresh Satyanarayana, are both Silicon Valley veterans. The Helpall team includes 14 full-time engineers based in India, as well as a team of global champions. Next year the company will be launching its Enterprise Edition in Spring 2023, designed for companies to create a branded version to roll out to employees as part of their ESG initiatives. Moving forward, Helpall plans to launch a nonprofits edition, for NGOs, nonprofits, and community organisations to enable them to use the platform for free to reach new volunteers.