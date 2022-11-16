New Director of Fundraising & Engagement for JDRF UK, & other movers

Here’s our latest round up of sector appointments, including a new Director of Fundraising & Engagement for JDRF UK, and a joint Chief Executives at Birthrights.

Jude Williams

New Chair of Trustees & Trustee for the Winch

Camden children’s charity the Winch has appointed a new Chair of Trustees, Jude Williams, and new Trustee Ignacio Reinoso. Williams has an extensive background in working to support children, young people and their families, both in the UK and abroad. She is the Chief Executive of Literacy Pirates, and previously led a youth-focused international development charity. Reinoso works for Adobe, as Senior Technical Account Manager. He has previously volunteered for charities in Spain, Ecuador and India, supporting families and young people facing multiple challenges. He brings a wealth of digital and business expertise to the charity’s work, and is a former Camden resident.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Shanthi Gunesekera and Janaki Mahadevan as joint Chief Executives, who will lead our mission to protect human rights during pregnancy and childbirth in a job share from January 2023. pic.twitter.com/USLvO2b4oc — Birthrights (@birthrightsorg) November 8, 2022

Birthrights appoints joint Chief Executives

Birthrights has appointed Shanthi Gunesekera and Janaki Mahadevan as joint Chief Executives, in a job share from January 2023. Gunesekera and Mahadevan join Birthrights after Amy Gibbs stepped down in July 2022. They previously worked as a job share leading the Greater London Authority (GLA)’s policy and programmes delivered under the Mayor of London’s Social Integration Strategy. Before this Mahadevan was Head of Policy and Public Affairs at the London Borough of Newham and prior to that worked as a journalist on publications including Children & Young People Now. Gunesekera led migration policy at the Greater London Authority under the previous Mayor, and prior to that worked at the London Borough of Enfield on programme and change management, and equalities.

Andrew Cornwall

Three new Trustees for Alzheimer’s Society

Three Trustees, each with lived experience of dementia have joined Alzheimer’s Society. Chris Maddocks was diagnosed with early onset vascular dementia at the age of 60 in 2016, since then she’s also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body dementia. She is an active campaigner, Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador and uses her own personal experiences to educate professionals and the public about the realities of living with the condition. Patrick Figgis has witnessed family members with dementia and has served on numerous charity boards for over 20 years including as Chair for Bowel Cancer UK. He joins the Board as Chair for its Assurance, Audit and Risk Committee. Andrew Cornwall has volunteered for Alzheimer’s Society for 20 years, supporting in research, fundraising and delivering Dementia Friends information sessions.

JDRF UK welcomes Terence Lovell as Director of Fundraising & Engagement

Terence Lovell has joined JDRF UK as its new Director of Fundraising and Engagement. Most recently, Lovell was Chief Engagement and Marketing Officer at Anthony Nolan. There, he was responsible for increasing voluntary income, building awareness and growth in the stem cell donor register, along with driving digital transformation and organisational strategy development. Lovell has worked in the not-for-profit sector for over 20 years. He built his career at Barnardo’s, Save the Children where he was Deputy Director for Supporters and Communities, and Teach First where he was Director of Development.

After 15+ years of dedicated & inspiring work, building People against Poverty into what it is today, Val Huxley is stepping down as Chief Executive, and handing the reins to Belinda Wadsworth to help grow and develop the charity. https://t.co/dDUOmfJrka — PeopleAgainstPoverty (@PeepsAgainstPov) November 10, 2022

Belinda Wadsworth takes the helm at People Against Poverty

Val Huxley has stepped down as Chief Executive at People against Poverty, taking up a new role as Mission Director with Belinda Wadsworth taking over the position. Wadworth has held leadership roles in a variety of national and international charities over the last 25 years including Age UK and Arthritis Research UK, as well as global charities operating in the fields of disaster relief and recovery, refugee support and livelihood development. James Baker has been appointed as the charity’s new Director of Development, and will work alongside Huxley and Wadworth to strategically grow the charity’s supporters and income streams, including further developing the Business Against Poverty philanthropic community.

Big Society Capital appoints Stan Chan as non-executive board member

Subject to regulatory approval, Chan will join Big Society Capital having held roles as a trustee in several social organisations after a career in finance. He trained as a chartered accountant while working in management consultancy at Coopers & Lybrand and has spent most of the last decade consulting for both commercial and not-for-profit clients on financial strategy, raising of capital, cash flow planning and risk management. Chan is currently on the board of the six CBF Church of England investment funds, through which he oversees around £3 billion of investments, and holds a number of other voluntary roles. He will join the board during Big Society Capital’s tenth anniversary year and his appointment follows Robin Hindle Fisher taking over as Chair from Sir Harvey McGrath in June.

Judith Batchelar joins Farm Africa as Ambassador

Judith Batchelar OBE, who was formerly Director of Sainsbury’s Brand at J Sainsbury plc, has announced she is becoming an Ambassador for the charity Farm Africa. Having previously served as a Farm Africa Trustee and playing a key role in setting up Farm Africa’s Food for Good network for the food and farming industry, she has been a prominent supporter of the charity’s work for more than a decade. Batchelar previously worked for Safeway, Marks and Spencer, Mars Confectionery and Bass plc. She is also Deputy Chair a Non-Executive Board Member of the Environment Agency and an Ambassador for the Woodland Trust. From 2013 – 2018 she chaired the Innovation Working Group for the Food and Drink Sector Council.