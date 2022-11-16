Halfords & Family Action launch MOT initiative, & other partnership news

From partnerships on programmes to new charity partner announcements and fundraising news, here’s our latest corporate fundraising and partnership update.

Halfords partners with Family Action on MOT initiative

Halfords is partnering with Family Action, offering free MOTs to families in ‘working poverty’ to help them keep motoring safely. It is also offering 10,000 free MOTs to its staff members and offering all Brits £10 off their MOTs this year. The news comes after research showed that 4 in 10 motorists are not able or are concerned about affording their next MOT, with 45% say that if they can’t afford an MOT, they will drive their vehicle regardless, and 17% admitting they already have in the past 12 months.

KFC & UK Youth launch report on under-investment in youth training & education

The report, Hatching a Plan, finds a chronic pattern of underinvestment in young people’s work skills and a growing “generation gap” between employers and young people are fuelling the current skills and labour shortage. In response KFC and UK Youth have rolled out an employability programme, Hatch, to help some 6,000 young people who have faced barriers to employment to build their work skills, confidence and get their first job. By 2030, KFC aims for a third of all new hires into KFC to be young people, aged between 16 and 24, who have faced barriers to employment – whether that’s because of social, economic, domestic or mental health challenges. As well as the report, KFC and UK Youth are also launching a campaign – fronted by British rapper Konan from Krept and Konan – calling on businesses and Government to give the next generation the practical tools and support they need to enter and thrive in the workplace.

Newly launched Tech Equal partners with primary schools

A North East-based charity focused on boosting digital equality in primary schools has launched. Tech Equal is backed by Teesside entrepreneur Dean Benson, the founder of Visualsoft, and at launch it is working with 15 primary schools in Middlesbrough to provide each child with an individual iPad. Tech Equal has also teamed up with Spark Tees Valley to deliver training to teachers and school aides to ensure they are also fully equipped to be able to teach from a digital device.

Impellam Group chooses Lucy AAC as charity partner

Lucy Air Ambulance for Children (Lucy AAC) has been chosen as charity partner of the Impellam Group. Chris Blackburn, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility & STEM Ambassador for Impellam STEM portfolio of brands (SRG, Lorien, Carbon60) said: “It’s been wonderful to see how engaged everyone at Lorien, SRG and Carbon60 are and I feel really positive about our ability to drive change. Lucy AAC has links to our STEM background, but it’s also such a deserving charity and one that needs our support – only two in four children that need help receive it due to current funding. I’m hoping we can change that!”

HS2 commissions RBLI on signage job

HS2 has commissioned Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) to make temporary signage for its construction sites across an 80km section of the new railway between the North Chilterns and South Warwickshire. The RBLI’s social enterprise arm currently employs around 150 people, and more than 70% of its workforce are disabled military veterans or civilians. The team has already made over 600 temporary signs for HS2’s construction partner EKFB’s construction sites, and the order book is set to keep them busy until at least the end of the year.

Premier Foods & FareShare partner on food waste initiative

Premier Foods and FareShare have unveiled a new long-term partnership aimed at tackling food waste and supporting those in food poverty. As part of the multifaceted partnership, which will span five years, Premier Foods will provide food donations directly to FareShare, which will be redistributed to nearly 9,500 charities and community groups in its network. Premier Foods will also provide funding to enable FareShare to redistribute food across its network of 31 warehouses across the UK.

CEWE & Boots Photo partner with Irish Cancer Society on competition

CEWE and Boots Photo have partnered with national Irish charity, the Irish Cancer Society, to launch a photography competition called Scenic Ireland, which is a sub-contest of the CEWE Photo Award. The competition saw entrants submit photos from all areas across Ireland, from Cavan to Cork and Waterford to Wicklow. Each photo shined a light on the entrant’s local area, giving a glimpse at life in Ireland through a lens – including picturesque landscapes by the sea and in the countryside. The competition received over 1000 entries in total and from the images, 12 winners were chosen. The winning images have been used to form a 2023 charity calendar that is on sale in Boots stores across the country until January 2023. All profits from the calendar will go to the Irish Cancer Society, supporting the charity to care for those in Ireland affected by cancer.

Lancaster Insurance Services partners with AVUK

The classic car insurance specialist is the second company in the Markerstudy Broking division to team up with the charity, after Brightside Insurance Services Ltd announced its association earlier in the year. This new partnership will help AVUK in its passion to help support more deaf children and give them an equal start in life with classic car owners now able to support the charity by adding a £1, £5 or £10 optional donation when purchasing a classic car insurance policy with Lancaster.