Co-op & Crowdfunder tie up offers community groups opportunity for more funding

Co-op and Crowdfunder have teamed up to offer local causes the chance to unlock additional funding to maintain and enhance their community projects through match funded crowdfunding.

The initiative is open to local charities and grass-roots community organisations benefitting from Co-op’s Local Community Fund, with the money raised when Co-op member’s buy own-brand products and services now able to count on Crowdfunder’s funding website towards match funding.

Since 2016, Co-op members have raised £117 million for local communities, including funding for over 30,000 local community projects supporting an estimated 7mn people across the UK through the Co-op’s Local Community Fund. The latest funding round has benefitted 4,500 community groups.

Through the new partnership, causes that benefit from Co-op’s Local Community Fund can now go on and apply for additional support through the +Extra Funding page on Crowdfunder, with over £10 million in match funding available from Crowdfunder’s national and regional partners. These include the Aviva Community Fund and Active Together: Sport England.

David Luckin, Co-op’s Head of Community Funding & Impact, said:

“We know that costs are rising for local charities and community organisations across the country, while demand for the support they provide is increasing. Now more than ever, causes need access to funding to maintain, build and enhance their projects. I am delighted to see the incredible amounts raised by our Members, simply by choosing Co-op – the Local Community Fund can be a real life-line, promoting the development of stronger, more resilient and fairer communities. That is why we are excited to be launching our partnership with Crowdfunder, a move which gives these local projects the opportunity to unlock further funding and make even more difference to their communities.”

Rob Love, Founder and CEO at Crowdfunder, said:

“We are thrilled to be working with the Co-op on this new initiative. UK charities and community causes are calling for support and this partnership will help give these projects access to a range of funds meaning they can top up their fundraising efforts with match funding from a variety of partners we work with at Crowdfunder.”