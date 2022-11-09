Lounge campaign raises over £350,000 for good causes, & other corporate partnership news

Here’s a round up of partnership news – from new charity partners chosen, to fundraising total announcements and other news of note.

Lounge raises over £350k with 2022 Feel Your Breast campaign

In a record-breaking year Lounge has raised £350,661 during its 2022 Feel Your Breast campaign. The ‘Feel Your Breast’ campaign aims to raise awareness of the early signs of breast cancer and raises donations for various cancer and women’s charities. The 2022 campaign takes Lounge’s total donations to £610k which has been raised through campaigning since 2019. Charities supported as part of the 2022 campaign include CoppaFeel, Breast Cancer Now, Future Dreams, Black Women Rising, Trekstock and Make 2nds Count. Lounge released a limited run of pink lingerie sets in their support with donations from their sale raising £272,235 while at checkout, customers raised a further £30,850 through optional donations. Throughout October, Lounge has also toured UK universities in its custom-made “Boob Box” giving out 35,000 free sets of underwear, and information to help raise awareness and donations. Donations from The Boob Box uni tour amount to £47,576 so far.

Advertisement

Search Laboratory staff volunteering

Search Laboratory recognised by Giving Something Back award

Search Laboratory has placed in the top 10 for ‘Giving Something Back’ – the award is part of Best Companies’ wider list of the UK’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. The Giving Something Back category focuses on those who have supported charitable and community initiatives, highlighting Search Laboratory’s fundraising in the past year. Charities supported this year include People Matters, Angels of Freedom, Leeds Hospitals Charity, and most recently, Leeds Mind. During this time, fundraising events have included walking the distance between its Leeds, New York and Austin offices, running the Leeds half marathon, volunteering in local schools and other local community activities. Search Laboratory’s Leeds office is also powered by 100% renewable energy and sends zero waste to landfill. Its eco initiatives recycle 81% of waste and convert 19% into refuse-derived fuel, as well as planting a tree for every new employee.

We're donating all profits made from Lost Lager sold during the World Cup to causes fighting human rights abuses. pic.twitter.com/5OTA9Gn71G — BrewDog (@BrewDog) November 7, 2022

BrewDog supports human rights causes with lager sales profits

BrewDog is donating all profits made from its Lost Lager sold during the World Cup to causes fighting human rights abuses. It has announced itself as an anti-World Cup sponsor and has chosen these causes in protest against the event being held in Qatar.

Camden Town Brewery partners with TRAID for beer launch

Camden Town Brewery has partnered with clothes waste charity TRAID for the launch of its Camden Chilly TRAID Off – a nationwide tour where consumers can swap their pre-loved clothes for a can of Camden’s new winter seasonal: Chilly, Cold IPA.Touring Manchester, Leeds and London from 15-17 November, Camden and TRAID will be stationing their van at the heart of each city, ready for consumers to come down and donate any unworn or pre-loved clothing this Chilly season.

Unity Trust Bank partners with The Prince’s Trust

Unity Trust Bank has formed a partnership with The Prince’s Trust, to help young people aged 11 to 30 gain the necessary skills to get into education, start a new job or access training. Unity selected The Prince’s Trust as a charity partner because of their shared values of social equality and inclusion. The funding provided by Unity will support The Prince’s Trust to connect businesses with young people to provide a pipeline of new, diverse talent.

Carrie Hollis-Patel, Marketing Manager at Compleat Food Group and Jean-Michel, Chief Executive for Action Against Hunger UK. Copyright Ellie Suttle/ Action Against Hunger UK.

unearthed® reaches £1mn target for Action Against Hunger UK

unearthed®, Mediterranean food brand part of Compleat Food Group, celebrated a major milestone in October as it reached its target donation of £1 million to Action Against Hunger UK. Since 2010, unearthed® has pledged a 1p donation from every back of our products sold to Action Against Hunger UK, which aims to end hunger by preventing and treating malnutrition in over 50 countries around the world. To celebrate reaching this milestone it has launched the #ThanksAMillion campaign to say thank you to customers and team members for raising funds over the past 12 years. It also held a celebratory event in London.

Sofology chooses Home-Start UK for two-year partnership

Home-Start UK has been chosen as Sofology’s new charity partner for the next two years. Across Sofology’s 55 stores, colleagues will be getting involved in volunteering, fundraising, and letting customers know about the great work Home-Start is doing in the community. Sofology was keen to partner with a charity that supported families. Through its partnership with Pennies, the digital charity box, they will make it possible for customers to make a donation to Home-Start with their sofa purchase, and Sofology will also be donating furniture to Home-Starts that are running warm centres for families as part of the Home-Start Cost-of-Living Crisis Appeal.

Star Pubs & Bars partners with HUMEN

HUMEN, a UK charity dedicated to reducing the number of male suicides, has announced its partnership with Star Pubs & Bars and 15 of its pubs to raise awareness for its annual ‘Rise Against Suicide’ campaign. This initiative will culminate in the UK’s first ‘Pub Pilgrimage’ on Sunday 4 December, taking place in 13 locations across the country. Supporters of the charity will embark on a 5,151m walk, each step representing a man who lost their life to suicide in the last year.

Malone London, Spotify & Zurich Insurance Group join Global Coalition for Youth Mental Well-being

The Global Coalition for Youth Mental Well-being, hosted by UNICEF, has been joined by Malone London, Spotify, and Zurich Insurance Group. The new members of the coalition, which was first launched in April 2022 with the support of Z Zurich Foundation, will play a lead role in helping to drive forward public and private sector investment and action to promote mental well-being, prevent mental health challenges, and ensure support to young people and caregivers with mental health conditions.

Wickes celebrates raising over £2mn for YoungMinds

Wickes has raised more than £2mn for YoungMinds since their partnership started in 2021, thanks to the generosity of customers, colleagues and suppliers. Along with digital support for young people, the charity also runs a helpline that parents can call, email or web chat for advice and emotional support about a young person in their care, as well as training and services for adults working with young people. This £2 million will help to enable the Parents Helpline to answer another 40,000 calls on their helpline.