Telegraph announces this year’s Christmas appeal partners

The Telegraph has announced its four charity partners for this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal – Action for Children, Age UK, Macmillan and Royal British Legion Industries.

The Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal has been running for over 100 years, and started in its current format in 1986. It has raised close to £30 million for charities since its launch, and last year raised £696,778, divided between Maggie’s, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Alzheimer’s Society, and Dogs Trust.

This year, it is highlighting the impact of the cost of living crisis on its charity partners.

Its 2022 charity phone-in day will be Sunday 4 December when – between 10.30am and 2.30pm – people can call a member of The Telegraph staff and make a credit or debit card donation. They can also donate by phone or online.

Action for Children hopes to use money raised through the Telegraph’s Christmas Appeal to continue to provide its services to more families when they need it most, so they can give their children the best start in life. It is showcasing its work to The Telegraph readership and working to raise awareness of the issues affecting the lives of children, young people and families across the UK.

Melanie Armstrong, Chief Executive of Action for Children, said:

“We’re thrilled to be working with The Telegraph to amplify the voices of children and young people across the UK and bring attention to the issues affecting them. This winter, the soaring cost of living will put already-struggling families under unprecedented pressure – and it’s the most vulnerable children who are likely to be impacted most. “We hope our collaboration will help the wider public gain a better understanding of the issues facing children and young people in 2022, while raising awareness of our services so that more families can access the support they need. “We urge everyone to make a donation – no matter how big or small – so we can continue providing critical support, to help give children and young people safe and happy childhoods, with the foundations they need to thrive.”