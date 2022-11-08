Stuart Andrew named as new Minister for Civil Society Official portrait. UK Parliament

The Rt Hon Stuart Andrew, MP for for Pudsey, Horsforth & Aireborough – and previously a fundraiser – is the new Minister for Civil Society, it has been announced.

Andrew was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, as well as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities) at the Department for International Trade on 27 October 2022.

He was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport between 20 September 2022 and 27 October 2022, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice between 8 July 2022 and 7 September 2022. Earlier this year he was Minister of State (Minister for Housing) in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities from 8 February 2022 to 6 July 2022.

Prior to this year’s reshuffles, his most recent post was Treasurer of HM Household (Deputy Chief Whip), which he held from 13 February 2020 to 8 February 2022.

In his new roles, Andrew is responsible for:

Equalities

Sport

Tourism

Civil Society (including loneliness)

Youth

Ceremonials (including the Coronation)

Events including Eurovision, Unboxed, City of Culture

Arts and Heritage in the Commons

According to his website, Andrew has substantial charity sector experience, and has always had a keen interest in fundraising and voluntary work. This saw him join the British Heart Foundation in 1994, before moving on to roles at Hope House Children’s Hospice and East Lancashire Hospice. He was later appointed Fundraising Manager at Martin House Children’s Hospice where he was responsible for leading a team charged with raising £4 million a year.

He became MP for Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough in 2010. In 2012, he was made Parliamentary Private Secretary to Francis Maude MP. In the 2015 general election, Stuart was re-elected and took on the role of Parliamentary Private Secretary to Patrick McLoughlin MP.