Two new Directors join NCVO as new leadership team announced

Woosh Raza and Saskia Konynenburg have been appointed to two new Director roles at NCVO, bringing the leadership team to six, led by Chief Executive Sarah Vibert.

Woosh Raza and Saskia Konynenburg will work alongside NCVO Chair Priya Singh and the board of trustees to deliver the organisation’s strategy.

Raza has been appointed to the new role of Director of People, Culture and Inclusion. He will join NCVO from Phoenix Futures, where he is currently Head of People and Culture. He has also held senior HR roles in a number of organisations and sectors including adult social care (Certitude), housing (Home Group) and specialist medical care (Priory and Royal Hospital for Neurodisability).

In addition, Raza is currently co-chair of the Central London committee of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and for the last year has additionally been working as a freelance equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging (EDI&B) consultant. He will start with NCVO in early 2023.

Konynenburg has been appointed as Director of Strategic Communications and Insight. Most recently Head of External Communications and Consultation at Bristol City Council, She previously worked at the National Trust on member recruitment and fundraising campaigns, and at Shaw Trust. Konynenburg joined NCVO last week and will be based remotely in Bristol.

Konynenburg commented:

“It’s a privilege to be joining an organisation that champions voluntary action, particularly at a time when more and more people are turning to the voluntary sector for help and support. I hope my skills and knowledge will further strengthen NCVO’s offer and embolden the sector as we champion the value of voluntary organisations. By developing strategic communications and a new insights function, we will be able to improve how we listen, learn, and respond to our members.”

Raza and Konynenburg were appointed following an extensive recruitment process that saw candidates interviewed by a panel of four including an NCVO trustee and a senior leader from an NCVO partner organisation. For the first time for senior roles at NCVO, candidates were provided with interview questions in advance.

The final candidates for each role were also interviewed by a panel of staff from all levels across NCVO. For the Director of People Culture and Inclusion role, NCVO additionally worked with search and selection firm Cadence Partners.

When Sarah Vibert was appointed chief executive in March 2022, she restructured the NCVO leadership team to flatten the structure and reduce the size of the top team from nine to six. A restructuring process earlier this year saw a number of internal appointments made to the leadership team.

Laura Crandley was appointed Chief Operating Officer, Alex Farrow was appointed Director of Influencing and Engagement, and Andrew Walkey was appointed Director of Services and Partnerships.

Vibert commented:

“I am delighted that Woosh and Saskia are joining the NCVO team. Woosh combines extensive knowledge of day-to-day people practice with experience in leading cultural change, as well as being a strong proponent for EDI across the voluntary sector. “Saskia brings knowledge of digital transformation coupled with high-profile communications expertise, along with experience in member marketing and insight. “Together they complete the NCVO leadership team. I look forward to supporting them in their roles and utilising the knowledge, skills and diverse perspectives they bring to our collective leadership of NCVO at this crucial time for the voluntary sector and communities.”