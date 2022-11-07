Community groups take centre stage in M&S Clothing & Home Christmas ad

Melanie May

Melanie May | 7 November 2022 | News

Some of the stars of M&S Clothing & Home's Christmas ad

Community groups benefitting from M&S donations feature in this year’s Marks & Spencer Clothing & Home Christmas campaign and TV ad, which launched last week.

The 2022 campaign brings to life how a gift given from M&S this Christmas will keep on giving, with the retailer to donate £1 million to 1,000 community groups and good causes through Neighbourly.

Produced by Partizan and directed by Michael Gracey, who also directed The Greatest Showman, M&S’s TV commercial is set on Christmas Day on a quiet cul-de-sac and features a series of gifting moments. Every time an M&S gift is opened, there is an unexpected occurrence that disrupts family Christmases and draws them to the street outside to find it taken over by a range of real-life community groups who will benefit from M&S donations – from Hertfordshire-based bikers to brass bands from Bolton.

Advertisement

Neighbourly and M&S worked together to identify the 1000 community groups who will receive funding – as well as shortlisting nine to feature in the TV campaign.

The nine are:

The creative is being executed across a 360 channel-mix – from LED light-up bus wraps to dynamic digital billboards and print cover wraps and, for the first time ever, the advert premiered with a simultaneous ident launching across live and on-demand at 9pm on Channel 4, on Friday 4 November. The campaign also features Harry Styles’s ‘Treat People with Kindness’.

Anna Braithwaite, M&S Clothing & Home Marketing Director, said:

“Christmas is a time that brings families and communities together and we know customers are determined to protect those celebrations. Through our campaign and product ranges we want to help make that possible; providing much needed funds to the incredible groups that light up our local communities and by doubling down to deliver the exceptional trusted value our customers want – as they seek out more considered, stylish and thoughtful gifts. There’ really is no better feeling than giving – and we hope this, feel-good campaign puts a smile on our customers’ faces this festive season!”

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO, said:

“M&S’s Christmas campaign is a brilliant celebration of kindness and a timely reminder of the importance of community at a time when support at a local level is needed more than ever.

 

“Findings from our recent community survey found that 83% of local groups are already experiencing a rise in demand on their services yet 69% reported they’ve found it harder to find funds in the last three months. We’re delighted to have partnered with M&S on the distribution of this £1million fund which will make a huge difference to groups in our network over the winter period. This campaign builds on a long-standing community strategy that has seen M&S support over 6000 good causes in the Neighbourly network and donate nearly 50 million meals worth of surplus food.”

The Neighbourly Foundation will distribute the funds to 1,000 community groups across the UK and ROI. 

Related posts

13 November 2005

Crisis hopes its Pud will be Christmas must-have present
UK Fundraising
21 November 2005

RSPCA Christmas appeal to 500,000 donors aims for £1 million
UK Fundraising
17 November 2004

Scrooge-like charity Christmas card retailers outed in awards ceremony
UK Fundraising
20 December 2016

The 2016 MP Christmas card round-up

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.