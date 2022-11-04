Revolut releases Poppy card in support of Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal

Financial app Revolut today releases its Poppy card, which allows its customers to raise money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal when they use it.

Released in partnership with Visa, the Poppy card is made from recycled materials and features the Royal British Legion’s red poppy on a white background with red trim. To get it, customers must donate at least £5 to the charity through the Revolut app, of which the Royal British Legion receives 100%.

Each time cardholders spend, they can automatically round up their card transactions to the nearest pound and instantly donate the difference. They can also able to make regular recurring payments or one-off donations. 100% of each donation goes directly to the charity and the service is completely free for the Royal British Legion.

The partnership between the two began during the pandemic, and last year, 10,000 Revolut customers got the Poppy card, raising over £100,000 for the charity.

Ben France, Head of Corporate Partnerships at the Royal British Legion, said:

“We are continuing to find new and innovative ways to enable people to donate to the Royal British Legion, and our partnership with Revolut and Visa does just that. The money raised by Revolut customers will help us provide life-changing support to members of the Armed Forces community, and we are pleased to see the partnership go from strength to strength.”

Revolut has more than 20 million customers worldwide, and more than five million retail customers in the UK. To date, a total of £20mn in customer donations has gone to a variety of charitable causes through its Donations feature, with other charities supported including WWF, ILGA-Europe, and Save the Children.