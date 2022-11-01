Royal British Legion partners with ThinkDonate for 2022 Poppy Appeal Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal collecting box. Photo: Howard Lake

The Royal British Legion is using one of ThinkDonate’s social media fundraising products, #Donate, to help it fundraise in its Twitter feed, encouraging supporters to donate in the moment against a specific Poppy Appeal campaign hashtag, #PoppyDonate.

This year, the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal is focusing on how wearing your poppy shows you care – and how it will help the Legion to continue its work supporting the Armed Forces.

Support the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal this year.



Help us continue our vital work supporting the Armed Forces community by replying to any of our tweets with #PoppyDonate to make a donation.



Registered Charity No. 219279 pic.twitter.com/K9OAOEQ00X Advertisement — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) October 27, 2022

Andy Hill, Digital Acquisition Manager at the Royal British Legion said:

“We’re excited to be partnering with ThinkDonate and using their #Donate product on Twitter to engage our online community and encourage them to give in the moment with a #. We want to make donating as simple as possible by weaving opportunities to donate through platforms that supporters are already familiar with.”

ThinkDonate, which launched in March this year, is a social media fundraising platform that gives charities simple and free tools to help supporters donate ‘in the moment’ on social and online.

Its Founder Johnny Pitt, commented:

“The Poppy Appeal is a revered moment in the fundraising calendar, like no other. We’re immensely proud to be supporting the Legion to reach new generations of supporters, as well as excite existing ones.”

This year’s Poppy Appeal launched on 27 October. The Legion’s London Poppy Day takes place this week, on 3 November. Last month the charity reported that it would be cancelling the event, from which it hopes to raise £1mn, due to a planned rail strike. In response to this news, the strike has now been moved to 9 November, enabling London Poppy Day to go ahead. Today (1 November) is Leeds Poppy Day, and Cardiff Poppy Day took place on 29 October.

Join us tomorrow for Cardiff Poppy Day! Our Poppy Appeal collectors and volunteers, including serving personnel, will be out and about raising money for the Royal British Legion's #PoppyAppeal. Please come and show your support. Your poppy shows you care ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KCxUHgBSIh — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) October 28, 2022