Royal British Legion partners with ThinkDonate for 2022 Poppy Appeal

Melanie May

Melanie May | 1 November 2022 | News

Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal collecting box. Photo: Howard Lake
Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal collecting box. Photo: Howard Lake

The Royal British Legion is using one of ThinkDonate’s social media fundraising products, #Donate, to help it fundraise in its Twitter feed, encouraging supporters to donate in the moment against a specific Poppy Appeal campaign hashtag, #PoppyDonate. 

This year, the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal is focusing on how wearing your poppy shows you care – and how it will help the Legion to continue its work supporting the Armed Forces.

Andy Hill, Digital Acquisition Manager at the Royal British Legion said:

“We’re excited to be partnering with ThinkDonate and using their #Donate product on Twitter to engage our online community and encourage them to give in the moment with a #. We want to make donating as simple as possible by weaving opportunities to donate through platforms that supporters are already familiar with.”

ThinkDonate, which launched in March this year, is a social media fundraising platform that gives charities simple and free tools to help supporters donate ‘in the moment’ on social and online.

Its Founder Johnny Pitt, commented:

“The Poppy Appeal is a revered moment in the fundraising calendar, like no other.  We’re immensely proud to be supporting the Legion to reach new generations of supporters, as well as excite existing ones.”

This year’s Poppy Appeal launched on 27 October. The Legion’s London Poppy Day takes place this week, on 3 November. Last month the charity reported that it would be cancelling the event, from which it hopes to raise £1mn, due to a planned rail strike. In response to this news, the strike has now been moved to 9 November, enabling London Poppy Day to go ahead. Today (1 November) is Leeds Poppy Day, and Cardiff Poppy Day took place on 29 October.

Related posts

31 March 2016

#EggAid campaign raises over £800 for Cybersmile
21 July 2016

Hashtag campaign raises £20,000 for arts charity
14 March 2017

#OneBigTweet auction to raise funds for African farmers
22 January 2018

UK Aid Direct launches first Twitter & LinkedIn pages

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.