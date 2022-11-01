New comms role for Leukaemia UK to be job shared, & other sector movers

With Anna Wilson and Lizzie Alfonso moving from their job shared role at Shelter to take up the newly created Communications Director role at Leukaemia UK, here’s news of this, and other recent sector movers.

L-R Anna Wilson & Lizzie Alfonso

Anna Wilson & Lizzie Alfonso to job share Communications Director role at Leukaemia UK

Leukaemia UK has hired Anna Wilson and Lizzie Afonso from Shelter to job-share its new Communications Director role. This is the first time the charity has created a communications role on the senior leadership team and signifies the organisation’s commitment to building its brand and reach. In a decade at Shelter, Wilson and Alfonso have led a number of functions within the organisation including media, strategic communications, brand and marketing, recently working on their 2021 rebrand and accompanying awareness campaign and have worked as part of a successful job-share for several years. Wilson started her career as a graduate trainee at PR agency Fishburn Hedges before moving to Cancer Research UK and then to Shelter in 2010. Alfonso began her career in TV production, moving into public relations, before joining Shelter’s in-house media team.

We are delighted to announce that Deanne Thomas has been appointed as our new chief executive from 21 November.https://t.co/yCV5BSGmGl — British Tinnitus Association (@BritishTinnitus) October 24, 2022

Deanne Thomas joins British Tinnitus Association as CEO

Thomas takes over at British Tinnitus Association from David Stockdale who left in June 2022 after 12 years in the role. For the last 16 years, she has led the Sailors’ Children’s Society, a national charity that provides support to children whose parent has made a living at sea or from the inland canals or rivers. Thomas will join the charity on 21 November.

L-R Lis Skeet & Tiger de Souza

Lis Skeet & Tiger de Souza join Samaritans as Executive Director

Samaritans has announced the appointment of two Executive Directors who will focus on building capacity and delivering the new five-year strategy at a crucial time for the charity. Lis Skeet has been appointed Executive Director of Operations and will join in December. With over 25 years combined charity, commercial and statutory experience, she joins the Executive Leadership Team after nearly five years as Services Director at Help for Heroes, and is also a volunteer at Bath Samaritans. Tiger de Souza MBE will join Samaritans in April to take up the new role of Executive Director for People and Culture. Currently People Engagement Director at National Trust, he has had a wide-ranging career in the nonprofit sector with much of his career focused on improving volunteering experiences and environments.

Hazel Crombie becomes CIoF’s Head of Scotland

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has announced Hazel Crombie as its new Head of Scotland. Crombie joined as the new Head of Scotland this Summer. She brings a deep understanding of fundraising and the fundraising landscape from working with organisations such as Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and Marie Curie UK. Crombie is also a qualified coach and previously represented Scotland on Remember a Charity Campaign Council and as Captain of the Scottish National Women’s Basketball Team. In her new role as Head of Scotland, her priorities include working closely with members, volunteers and wider stakeholders in Scotland to understand their priorities, champion their voice and promote the benefits of being a member of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising.

L-R Vanessa Kingori & Lisa Burger

Five appointments at the Royal Opera House

The Royal Opera House has made five appointments to its Board of Trustees. The appointments come three months after Sir Lloyd Dorfman became Chair of the Royal Opera House. They are: Vanessa Kingori MBE, Chief Business Officer, Conde Nast Britain; Janis Susskind OBE, Managing Director of classical music publishers, Boosey & Hawkes; Lisa Burger CBE, former Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive of the National Theatre, and former Chair of the Lyric Hammersmith; Michael Ward, Managing Director of Harrods and Chair of the Walpole Group, and Sir Alex Younger, the former Chief of the Secret Intelligence Services.